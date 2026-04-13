Tomorrow Is Xbox Game Pass’ Biggest Day of 2026 So Far

Xbox Game Pass has added some great games this year, but it really hasn’t had a very noteworthy day-one game. Tomorrow, for the first time so far this year, it’s marrying these two. The Microsoft subscription service is set to be updated with three new games, one of which is a long-awaited Xbox console exclusive that will be available at day one of its release, the other is 2025’s highest-rated game, and on top of this, there will be a little something for RPG fans as well.

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All three games are going to be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, but only two of the additions are Xbox Game Pass Premium additions. Meanwhile, not a single addition has been made available to Xbox Game Pass Essential subscribers.

2025’s Best Game, the First Big Day-One Game of 2026, and a Bonus RPG

The most noteworthy addition is Replaced, for a few reasons. One, it’s a day-one game. Two, it’s a long-awaited release, having been revealed in 2021 and originally slated for release in 2022. Three, it’s an Xbox console exclusive, available on only Xbox Series X and PC, at least at launch. Whether the game will ultimately deliver on the promise and anticipation remains to be seen. Perhaps there should be some caution, considering this is a debut release from Belarusian developer Sad Cat Studios. So far, everything that has been shown looks promising, though.

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Then, there is Supergiant Games Hades II, which needs little introduction. This is not a day-one addition, but it’s the first time it’s been available via the subscription service, and any subscription service for that matter. And it technically is a day-one release for Xbox Series X users, as it was previously only on Switch 2 and PC. April 14 is the first time it will be available on Xbox Series X, and the moment it is made available, it will be on Xbox Game Pass. And what Xbox fans can expect from the roguelike action RPG is the highest-rated game of 2025, thanks to its 95/100 on Metacritic.

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Sneaking under the radar of many is the addition of The Thaumaturge, an RPG released in 2024 from Fool’s Theory and 11 Bit Studios. This is the first time the 74-rated RPG has been made available via the subscription service.

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For those curious, the one game here not coming to Xbox Game Pass Premium is Replaced, which is a standard affair for day-one Xbox Game Pass games, which are almost always limited to Ultimate and PC tiers.

How long any of these Xbox and PC games will be available via various Xbox Game Pass tiers, we do not know. As long as each is available, though, subscribers can purchase each with a 20% discount that is exclusive to subscribers.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the Xbox and PC-related conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.