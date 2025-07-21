New Xbox Game Pass Day One Horror Game Soars to #1 on the Charts

A new Xbox Game Pass day one game is proving popular with horror fans and more as evident by the fact it is currently the #1 game on the Xbox Game Pass for Console chart. The horror game in question just debuted on Xbox Series X consoles on July 17, and the moment it did it was made available on Xbox Game Pass, saving subscribers from a $29.99 purchase. How long it will be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen, but in the meantime it is proving a popular addition.

The new Xbox Game Pass day one game in question is My Friendly Neighborhood from developer John Szymanski and Evan Szymanski, and publisher DreadXP. This game actually debuted back in 2023, but only came to consoles this month.

Back in 2023, the horror game debuted to a very solid 81 on Metacritic. This is bolstered by a 96 percent approval rating on Steam after 2,188 user reviews, which is enough to net it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a Steam game can earn. Suffice to say, perhaps it is not very surprising it is doing well on Xbox Game Pass.

“Something is amiss with everyone’s favorite Saturday morning puppet show,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “For years, the colorful cast of The Friendly Neighborhood delighted audiences across the globe with their cooky capers and educational adventures. However, as time went on and interest waned, the production studio found themselves out of money and closed their doors for good. Toy sales would dwindle, and birthday balloons and cakes would find new mascots. In time, the once household names would fade into increasingly niche fandoms. Until one night years later, the studio unexpectedly clicks back to life and starts broadcasting The Friendly Neighborhood. TV sets across the globe flicker for a moment before the familiar puppets return for a surprise encore! But this isn’t your typical family-friendly holiday special… are those puppets eating each other!?”

Now that My Friendly Neighborhood is on Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can buy it outright for $24 rather than $30 thanks to an exclusive Game Pass discount. Meanwhile, whether you check it out for free with Game Pass or buy it outright, expect a game that is about four to seven hours long, though completionists will need more like eleven or twelve hours with the Xbox Game Pass game.

