Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Now Play a Brand New Game That Just Released Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC can now play Knockout City, a brand new game that just released today and that is making some waves, partially thanks to a variety of Twitch and YouTube streamers who have been streaming the game all day. Right now, there's no word of how long it will be available, but given that it's an EA game, it should be available for a long time to Ultimate subscribers via EA Play.

As for the game itself, it's developed by Velan Studios, a smaller team, and published by Electronic Arts, also known as EA. Right now, it's unknown how the game is performing commercially, but it does seem to be generating some buzz. Meanwhile, critically, the game is landing in the high 70s, at least so far.

"Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City, where you settle the score with epic dodgeball battles," reads an official pitch of the game. "Brace yourself for outrageous fun and intense competition in an all-new take on team-based multiplayer games. Customize your character and form a Crew with friends to start your Knockout City takeover. Knock out opponents with trick shots and coordinated teamwork while dodging and catching balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally ball up, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become the ultimate weapon. A variety of outlandish ball types, locations, and game modes keep it exciting. Plus, each season introduces new maps, ball types, rewards, events, and challenges. Throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance."

It's worth noting that as long as the game is in the Xbox Game Pass library, it can be purchased outright with a 20 percent discount in case you want to support the developers or play it after it leaves the subscription service. It's also worth noting you will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play it on console.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more Xbox Game Pass coverage and coverage on all things Xbox, click here or check out the recent and related links below: