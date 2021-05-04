Xbox Game Pass Adds Its First Game of May 2021

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have added their first game of May 2021, which has been added to not just the console version of the subscription services, but the PC version as well. As of today, all Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, Xbox Series X/S, and PC can enjoy Dragon Quest Builders 2. How long this game will be available for, Microsoft doesn't say, but as long as it's available it's also available to buy outright for 20 percent off in case you want to continue to play the game after it leaves in the coming weeks, months, or whenever it departs.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in December 2018 via Square Enix and Omega Force. Depending on the platform, it varies from an 81 to 86 on Metacritic, which doesn't put it in the "critically-acclaimed" territory, but that's a very solid range. Better yet, consumers seem to like the game even more, with 90 percent of Steam users reviewing the game positively across 3,477 reviews, giving the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as Square Enix notes on the game's Steam page, you don't need to have played the first game to play and enjoy the sequel as they are not related in any meaningful way.

"Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a block-building RPG set in a fantasy land threatened by an evil cult," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Explore, battle, build and harvest in the charming single-player campaign or build big projects in the online sandbox mode for up to 4-players."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.