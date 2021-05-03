Xbox Series X Adds FPS Boost Update to Nearly 100 Games
Microsoft has slowly been upgraded a number of games from previous generations to utilize the newfound power that the Xbox Series X and S consoles offer. While these upgrades started off slowly with a handful of Bethesda games and later added more EA titles to the mix, Xbox has today added a massive number of new games to the service.
As of today, 97 games in total have now received FPS Boost upgrades for Xbox Series X and S. Even though this is surely great news on its own, Microsoft has also ensured that the games in question are some of the most accessible ones on the platform. To be specific, many of the titles included in this ever-expanding list are currently available on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play.
If you're unfamiliar with this program as a whole, essentially, all of the 97 games included in this slate will now perform that much better on Xbox Series X/S. Many of the titles can now run at either 60hz or 120hz, depending on the game. It is worth stressing, however, that not every game included may be able to receive this upgrade on Xbox Series S.
As a whole, this program seems to be something that Xbox is only going to continue to grow drastically over time. For nearly 100 games to have already been upgraded roughly six months after the release of the Xbox Series X/S, it bodes well that even more titles will be added into the future.
If you'd like to see every game that has now received a FPS Boost upgrade, you can find the full list below.
- Alien Isolation
- Anthem
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored – Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Dying Light
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Gears of War 4
- Golf with your Friends
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hyperscape
- Island Saver
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
- LEGO The Hobbit
- LEGO The Incredibles
- LEGO Worlds
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange 2
- Lords of the Fallen
- Mad Max
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- MotoGP 20
- Moving Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Overcooked! 2
- Paladins
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Realm Royale
- ReCore
- Sea of Solitude
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- SMITE
- Sniper Elite 4
- STAR WARS Battlefront
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Steep
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- SUPERHOT
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan)
- The Gardens Between
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Two Point Hospital
- UFC 4
- Unravel 2
- Unruly Heroes
- Untitled Goose Game
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch_Dogs
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life