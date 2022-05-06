✖

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has disappointing news for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Right now, Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms. The base form runs at $10 a month. In addition to this, there's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15 a month. For an extra five dollars a month, this version comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of other perks and limited-time offers. There have been rumors that this version is going to further expand with the addition of Ubisoft+. While there have been plenty of rumors of this happening -- including rumors from credible sources -- nothing has come of these rumors. Suffice to say, when Ubisoft seemingly and accidentally confirmed the subscription service was coming to Xbox Game Pass, many Xbox fans got excited. Turns out there's nothing to be excited about though.

All of the confusion comes courtesy of the official Ubisoft Netherlands account over on Instagram. When asked about the subscription service coming to Xbox Game Pass, the official Instagram account responded with the smiling face with heart-eyes emoji. Many took this as a nod and wink that the subscription service was coming to Xbox Game Pass. However, after this began to make the rounds, the Instagram account issued the following statement:

"Apologies for the confusion! We need to put this right. Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox in the future, but nothing is known about Xbox Game Pass yet," reads the clarification. "However, Rainbow Six Extraction, for example, is already available for Xbox Game Pass. Sorry for any false hope! No further information is known about this."

Now, it's important to note that the blurb above comes courtesy of Google Translate, so there's a chance vital context and meaning are being lost in the process. That said, if you thought Ubisoft was hinting at Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox Game Pass, well it wasn't. Of course, the person running this account would not be privy to this information in the first place, but most that got excited initially overlooked this tidbit.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on not just everything Xbox Game Pass, but all things Xbox in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.