Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Dirt Cheap For Limited Time Only

For a limited time Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is really cheap. How cheap? Dirt cheap. More specifically, Xbox One and PC gamers can currently nab two months of the subscription service for just $2, which is an extension of the previous $1 for one month deal that’s been going on for awhile now. As you will know, the service is usually $15 a month. In other words, it’s $30 for two months, which means you’re saving $28. Unfortunately, the offer is only available to those who aren’t already members. So, if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can’t add to your subscription with this deal.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate takes Xbox Game Pass and combines it with Xbox Live Gold into one package. Joining the service will automatically upgrade your remaining Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for console or Xbox Game Pass for PC time into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the same amount of time (up to 36 months).

As you will know, you need Xbox Live Gold to play many multilayer games and access different features. It also awards you with 2-4 free games a month, and gives you extra savings in the Microsoft Store. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service in the style of Netflix that features hundreds of games that are constantly being updated with additions and subtractions on a monthly basis. Further, every first-party Xbox game launches on the service the day it releases. Also, if you don’t have a fast Internet connection to stream, don’t worry, you can download games from the service’s library. Lastly, you get exclusive deals and discounts.

“Get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, plus over 100 high-quality console and PC games for one low monthly price,” reads an official pitch. “With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play. With a huge variety of games from every genre, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy exclusive member deals and discounts. Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network and discover your next favorite game.”

If you're interested in the offer, then click here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.