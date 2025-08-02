The Perfect Xbox Game Pass Game To Play After Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers launched last month to solid critical scores and massive sales, reaching a peak player count of over 130,000 on its first day on Steam. The Soulslike did have a few performance issues at launch, but it’s had an impressive start to life that should only continue as the developers at Leenzee continue to roll out new patches. And while Wuchang is a difficult beast of a game in the mold of Dark Souls, many players have already finished their journey through the land of Shu and are looking for something else to play. If you have Xbox Game Pass, there’s another solid Soulslike waiting for you to dive into.

Lords of the Fallen isn’t a wuxia game like Wuchang, but it does share some similarities with Leenzee’s first game. For one, Lords of the Fallen also shipped in a less-than-ideal state, leading to middling critical reviews and a mixed reaction from players. The quasi-reboot of CI Games and Deck 13’s 2014 game of the same name had several issues at launch, including quite a few technical problems.

Unlike Wuchang, Lords of the Fallen has time on its side and released a major update, called “Version 2,” in April. That update is huge, so I won’t list everything it changed, but the improvements to online co-op are worth mentioning. Now, you’ll enjoy seamless co-op, which means you’ll have shared progression with your pal and retain all loot earned during the session.

Plus, CI Games now lets everyone have a free Friend’s Pass. Even if your buddy doesn’t own the game, you can send them an invite to download Lords of the Fallen and hop into your session. Importantly, they’ll retain and loot, and character progression, so if they decide to pick up the game later, they won’t have to start over from square one.

The update also added revamped combat, a new character creator, and even a dedicated jump button. It’s not a completely new game, but the polish CI Games added with Version 2 is commendable, and something Leenzee should strive to hit as it adds fixes to Wuchang.

The early struggles aren’t the only similarities between the two games. It should be obvious that the two share quite a few gameplay similarities. There are always slight differences between Soulslike games, but if you’re looking for challenging combat that’s going to test your ability, Lords of the Fallen and Wuchang will both do that. Neither game is going to live up to FromSoft’s mastery of the genre, but while we wait for The Duskbloods, both games are solid enough mechanically that they’ll scratch that itch.

On top of the combat, Lords of the Fallen and Wuchang share a similar enough design aesthetic that, if you squint, you might confuse them at times. As mentioned, Lords of the Fallen is a wuxia game, so it doesn’t have visuals inspired by Chinese fiction, but it does have similar-looking dark, brooding environments and massive, grotesque monsters.

Again, it’s far from a one-to-one comparison between the two. Wuchang is set during the late Ming Dynasty, while Lords of the Fallen has a medieval backdrop. However, much like the similarities you’d see between Dark Souls and Sekiro, there is a vibe between the two games that makes them feel a bit like cousins.

And even if you disagree with me that Wuchang and Lords of the Fallen have a similar look, Lords of the Fallen is still worth playing for fans of tough action RPGs. There are countless soulslikes out there, but many of them drop the ball in execution. We haven’t seen anyone live up to or surpass FromSoft’s output, but Lords of the Fallen, like Wuchang, is a good enough version of the formula that any fan needs to give it a look.

That’s doubly true if you already gave it a look back in 2023. Version 2 introduced so many quality-of-life changes that it’s almost like playing a brand-new game. Best of all, the updates to co-op play make it so easy to jump into a Lords of the Fallen session with friends. And while I believe Lords of the Fallen stands up on its own, it’s almost impossible not to have a great time when playing a tough game with your buds.

Lords of the Fallen is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. That said, if you have Xbox Game Pass, you can download it there at no extra charge, making it easy to recommend to anyone with the service. Meanwhile, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but isn’t on Game Pass. That day might come, but you’ll likely have to wait awhile.