Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Review: Soaring to Souslike Success

Competing with FromSoftware and its best soulslikes is always a challenge, but developer Leenzee has proven it has what it takes. Leenzee makes this attempt in the form of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a soulslike game with new ideas, interesting systems, and a sense of freedom on how you play. Difficulty is at the forefront of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, but it almost always feels fair, and the game gives plenty of ways to overcome these challenges. Enemy variety keeps players on their toes and forces them to consider each choice, from weapon type to spell, and even the armor to equip. And all of this takes inspiration from Chinese myth and stories to create one of the most visually exciting soulslikes yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wuchang is a pirate warrior suffering from amnesia and afflicted with the Feathering, a mysterious illness plaguing the land. Most who contract Feathering are cursed to turn into monsters, but Wuchang maintains her humanity. However, most who see her attack at first sight due to her illness, which is a neat way of explaining why many of the enemies are hostile. That said, not all are hostile, and numerous NPCs aid Wuchang or make requests of her.

One of the most appealing aspects of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is its world and aesthetic. While many soulslikes rehash some version of dark fantasy inspired by Berserk, Leenzee has opted to set its action-RPG in the Land of Shu during the Ming Dynasty. It still maintains an atmosphere of dark fantasy, but Wuchang manages it with a unique identity thanks to its Chinese setting. Forgotten temples, cursed villages, and ancient ruins dot the vast and interconnected world and immerse the player in this experience.

The interconnected world and its size do present a problem in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, though. Players must rely on shrines to save their progress and heal, which also revives most enemies like we see in most soulslikes. These feel a little too far apart at times. In one area, the only shrine that was accessible was gained by unlocking paths to return to a previous shrine. The area’s size and sprawling layout made progressing painful, especially because it was easy to fall off and die while facing the enemies here.

One of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers‘ ancient temples.

With that in mind, the world itself is beautiful. Varied environments keep the game feeling fresh and encourage exploration. This ties in with the classic soulslike storytelling technique. In Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, some of the story is given to the player, but much of it is uncovered by reading item descriptions, finding notes, and speaking to NPCs. While the method is familiar, the story features a different feel than most soulslikes.

Feathering has an important role outside of the narrative. It allows Wuchang to learn powerful spells through Skyborn Might. This system allows Wuchang to gain charges and use them to perform deadly strikes and cast unique spells. These are gained by perfect dodging and parrying, creating a risk vs reward mentality. This risk vs reward is also used with the Madness system. Wuchang builds up this meter, allowing her to deal more damage but take more as well. Madness peaks when Wuchang dies, spawning a mirror demon she must defeat or lose what she dropped upon death. This forces players to monitor Madness and consider whether the benefits are worth the risks.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers spel.

Boss fights are the highlight of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ combat. These feel like cinematic showdowns and test one’s skills in new ways. One memorable boss is a frenzied beast that attacks with wild strikes before retreating and spraying blood, while another is a woman who gets in your face and never gives you a break. This is where Skyborn Might comes in, as getting perfect parries or dodges is not only crucial to staying alive, but also charging spells and your weapons’ special abilities. Learning each of the bosses’ dances and landing the final blow is extremely satisfying and makes the challenge worth it.

In this regard, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has multiple ways you can play. Most stats, specifically defensive ones, are tied to gear and can easily be swapped out. Equipping armor with certain resistances can make going against bosses easier. Likewise, each weapon has unique attacks that can be used with Skyborn Might. Some of these allow you to block, while others perform acrobatic attacks and even defensive counters. This leads into Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ expansive skill tree. Each weapon has a branch that grants bonuses and perks for using that weapon. Wuchang also has a general skill branch that increases the number and potency of your healing vial, increases health, raises stamina, and more. All this gives so much freedom on how you create Wuchang’s build.

However, not all weapons were created equal. Some just did not feel fun to play, such as the heavy weapons. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers feels its best when chaining perfect dodges together and performing swift strikes. This better suits its longsword, spear, feather sword, and twin daggers. The slower weapons felt like they went against this and sapped the fun out of combat. It also feels bad when one of your weapon’s two slots is relegated to a block ability rather than one of its martial arts moves, especially on a weapon that is so slow to begin with and could use the acrobatic nature of these skills.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers draconic resurgence armor.

In the opposite direction, the magic in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of the best in a soulslike game. There is no need to spec into magic, as each spell has its stats and effects. Since Skyborn Might is a universal system used for various abilities, players can generate this resource and choose whether to spend it on spells, weapon swap strikes, or weapon abilities. It provides a lot of freedom and does not force a decision between magic and might.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers combines new ideas with the tried and true formula made popular by FromSoftware. Not everything sticks, but Leenzee has created an enjoyable and challenging experience for its debut title worthy of the souslike genre. Its interesting narrative and gorgeous world provide the perfect backdrop for its boss fights, which are the highlight of the game. Anyone who enjoys soulslikes should not skip Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and it’s also perfect for those looking to get into the genre, especially at its price point.

Rating: 4 out of 5

A review copy for PS5 was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.