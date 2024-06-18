New Lords of the Fallen Game Set for 2026

Last year, developer Hexworks launched Lords of the Fallen, a reboot of the 2014 Soulslike. The game performed solidly both critically and commercially, and the developers supported it with quite a bit of post-launch content. In fact, Hexworks just released the Clash of Champions update last month, bringing even more end-game content to Lords of the Fallen. Recently, the team announced that it is moving on to its next project, which will be the sequel to Lords of the Fallen. We don't know the exact title for the new project (it is technically Lords of the Fallen 3, after all), but we know that the team is targeting a 2026 release window.

As mentioned, details about Hexworks' next Lords of the Fallen game are scarce. In the official announcement, the developers said, "We're delighted to announce that the next major installment in the Lords of the Fallen franchise is officially in development, and will launch in 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S."

That's not much to go on, though it is worth noting that Switch fans will again be left out to dry. Given how massive the game is, that's not too surprising, but the potential launch of the Switch 2 might change things as we move forward. Outside of that, all we know is that fans won't be waiting nearly as long between Lords of the Fallen games as they did last time if Hexworks can stick to its current plans. Of course, one of the major reasons it took so long is that developer Deck13 Interactive left the franchise after creating the original game. After that, the game was rebooted at least once and publisher CI Games created Hexworks in 2020 to work on the game before Lords of the Fallen was re-announced in 2022.

Hopefully, the team doesn't run into any similar issues with this project. While the 2023 version of Lords of the Fallen didn't blow the doors off the industry, it did sell over one million copies in just ten days at launch. The developers are smart to continue trying to build on that momentum, and hopefully, Hexworks can deliver a game that takes the franchise even higher.

Lords of the Fallen is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The next mainline game in the franchise is scheduled to launch on the same platforms in 2026.