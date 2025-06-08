How to Watch Xbox Games Showcase 2025 (And Everything That’s Leaked)

After a rather stellar showing last year with its showcase, Xbox is back again this year with what will hopefully be another great presentation with Xbox Games Showcase 2025. While we can guess a few things that can appear in the showcase, as well as a confirmation of The Outer Worlds 2 with its own section, there’s a lot that is left secretive, which makes it a lot more exciting. Still, with Summer Game Fest being held days before, it’s good to know what to expect. So, we at ComicBook have everything you need to know on how to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and some expectations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Play video

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 is set to air on Sunday, June 8th at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET. To find when the event is happening for you in your time zone, use the link here. The event will live stream on YouTube and Twitch, with ASL and language options available.

While we don’t know how long the showcase will be, past years have ranged from one to two hours, so expect somewhere in between. It’s important to note that, following the presentation, The Outer Worlds 2, Obsidian’s space-focused RPG sequel, will get its own showcase, so fans of the series, as well as anyone interested, can watch it and see tons of gameplay and, perhaps, a release date.

What to Expect (And What’s Leaked) from Xbox Games Showcase 2025?

We could see the next Halo shown off at Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

When it comes to what to expect from this year’s Xbox Games Showcase, we can definitely count on some first-party games to show up. While none outside of The Outer Worlds 2 have been confirmed, we’ll likely see new looks at Gears of War: E-Day, Perfect Dark, Fable, and the next Call of Duty. We haven’t heard much about Clockwork Revolution, State of Decay 3, Everwild, and, of course, The Elder Scrolls 6 in a long time, so there is a chance it’s time for an update.

Xbox Games Showcase will also cover third-party titles, and the possibilities for what will be revealed there do seem quite limitless. Xbox runs a wide gamut of genres from RPGs to shooters with past years including the reveals of Atomfall, Persona 3 Reload, Star Wars Outlaws, and GOTY frontrunner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, so anything can happen. Still, Xbox Game Pass fans will be in for quite a treat, as typically new additions to the service are announced, with plenty of them being revealed there.

Leaks are always not the best to see happen and Xbox has a few big ones already out there. Perhaps the most obvious of the bunch is Persona 4 Remake, a redo of the classic 2008 RPG, which was leaked months ago via a registered domain, followed by confirmations from former cast members earlier this month. Yesterday, it was discovered that Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, a spinoff of Asobo Studio’s rat-infested stealth franchise, is real, as a unlisted Threads post from the developer leaked online, so it’ll likely be part of the presentation. Outside of that, the usual rumors of the next Halo, Spyro, and Wolfenstein have circled around, but nothing too solid. Overall, there’s a good amount to look forward to this year from Xbox, so keep an eye on it later today.