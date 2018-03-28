Xbox Free Games With Gold for April Revealed

Games With Gold for Xbox users is similar to that of the PlayStation Plus program. This allows for players to take advantage of free titles monthly and as long as the Xbox Gold membership remains active, the games remain free and in the player’s library. Ahead of schedule, the April line-up has been revealed with the video above and brings with it a few exciting titles, including the under-appreciated Assassin’s Creed Syndicate title and the vibrantly unique The Witness.

Just like previous months, the line-up includes both Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles with the older generation being backwards compatible! All four titles listed are playable on the Xbox One for those that only have the current generation. Check out the full list below:

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution, lead your underworld organization and grow your influence to fight those who exploit the less privileged in the name of progress:

Champion justice

As Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, use your skills to help those trampled by the march of progress. From freeing exploited children used as slave labour in factories, to stealing precious assets from enemy boats, you will stop at nothing to bring justice back to London’s streets.

Command London’s underworld

To reclaim London for the people, you will need an army. As a gang leader, strengthen your stronghold and rally rival gang members to your cause, in order to take back the capital from the Templars’ hold.

A new dynamic fighting system

In Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, action is fast-paced and brutal. As a master of combat, combine powerful multi-kills and countermoves to strike your enemies down.

A whole new arsenal

Choose your own way to fight enemies. Take advantage of the Rope Launcher technology to be as stealthy as ever and strike with your Hidden Blade. Or choose the kukri knife and the brass knuckles to get the drop on your enemies.

A new age of transportation

In London, the systemic vehicles offer an ever-changing environment. Drive carriages to chase your target, use your parkour skills to engage in epic fights atop high-speed trains, or make your own way amongst the boats of the River Thames.

A vast open world

Travel the city at the height of the Industrial Revolution and meet iconic historical figures. From Westminster to Whitechapel, you will come across Darwin, Dickens, Queen Victoria… and many more.

The Witness

You wake up, alone, on a strange island full of puzzles that will challenge and surprise you.

You don’t remember who you are, and you don’t remember how you got here, but there’s one thing you can do: explore the island in hope of discovering clues, regaining your memory, and somehow finding your way home.

The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There’s no filler; each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas.

Cars 2

Inspired by the Disney Pixar animated film, Cars 2: The Video Game lets players jump into the Cars 2 universe with some of their favorite Cars personalities in exotic locations around the globe.



Continuing the storyline from the upcoming film, players can choose to play as Mater and Lightning McQueen, as well as some brand new characters, as they train in the international training center – CHROME (Command Headquarters for Recon Operations and Motorized Espionage) to become world-class spies. They’ll take on dangerous missions, compete to become the fastest racecar in the world, or use their spy skills in exciting, action-packed combat racing and battle arenas. Players can race against friends and family in either single or multiplayer modes with up to four players to unlock challenging new tracks, characters, events and thrilling spy missions. The DS version will also include exclusive global locations not seen in the film.

Dead Space 2

In Dead Space 2, you join Isaac Clarke, the Systems Engineer from Dead Space, as he wakes up three years after the horrific events on the USG Ishimura. The Ishimura was a Planetcracker-class starship besieged by grotesque reanimations of its dead crew, known as “Necromorphs.”

After unearthing a strange artifact known as the Marker, Isaac finds himself on the Sprawl, a giant space station in orbit around Saturn. Unable to remember how he got here and plagued with demented visions of his dead girlfriend Nicole, he must survive another nightmarish outbreak of Necromorphs as he fights his way towards an answer he hopes will end all the chaos.