Xbox Games With Gold for February Revealed

As with every month, Xbox has now revealed the upcoming Games with Gold for the following. These can range from the relatively new to older games brought forward through backward compatibility, and as is usual, February 2020’s list includes a mix of the two. It’s hard to imagine folks will be thrilled with the new Games with Gold, but it’s also hard to imagine anyone particularly upset.

More specifically, February 2020’s Games with Gold includes TT Isle of Man and Call of Cthulhu Xbox One titles, and then Fable Heroes and Star Wars Battlefront (the original Xbox release) are available via backward compatibility. If you’re somehow not at all familiar with the program, it’s basically free video games offered to anyone with Xbox Live Gold, the Xbox subscription service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes TT Isle of Man:

“Take on the challenge of Snaefell mountain in the motorcycle racing game, TT Isle of Man. All 37.73 miles of the legendary course is faithfully reproduced in this realistic moto-racing title that will challenge your skills and reflexes. Memorize each section and corner each bend to perfection, all while hurtling along at 180 mph.”

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes Call of Cthulhu:

“Plunge into a world of cosmic horror and creeping madness in Call of Cthulhu. In the official videogame inspired by the classic pen and paper RPG, investigate a family death on an isolated island where nothing is as it seems. Trust no one in a story filled with strange creatures, weird science and sinister cults, set within the iconic universe of H.P. Lovecraft.”

We tried calling Cthulhu, but he was too busy playing February’s Games with Gold. Learn more: https://t.co/I45yJqR9J2 pic.twitter.com/XoVOsjzTB7 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 28, 2020

TT Isle of Man is set to be available February 1st through 29th, Call of Cthulhu is set to be available February 16th through March 15th, Fable Heroes is set to be available February 1st through 15th, and Star Wars Battlefront is set to be available February 16th through the 29th.

What do you think of Xbox Games with Gold’s new offering? Anything you’re particularly excited about? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

February’s Games with Gold offerings will begin releasing on February 1st, but have variable dates through which they will be available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.