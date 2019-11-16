New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Now Available to Download

Two new Xbox Games With Gold games on Xbox One are now available to download for the first time. More specifically, as of today, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download The Final Station and Joy Ride Turbo. The former is a Xbox One game, while the latter is a Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility. The Final Station is often described as a Snowpiercer-esq side-scrolling strategy meets shooter meets survival game. Developed by Do My Best Games and published by tinyBuild Games, it hit back in 2016 and actually reviewed quite well. Personally, it’s one of my favorite games of 2016. Meanwhile, Joy Ride Turbo is a kart racing game that hit back in 2012. It’s not that great, but if you really enjoy kart racers, there’s some fun to be had.

The Final Station will be available to download for free until December 15. Meanwhile, Joy Ride Turbo will only be free to download until November 30. Again, both are only free to download if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, today is the final day to get Friday the 13th: The Game and Star Wars Jedi Starfighter for free with #GamesWithGold https://t.co/CTyDqBDpH0 pic.twitter.com/2yNx6cxzpI — Larry Hryb 🇬🇧 (@majornelson) November 15, 2019

Below, you can read more about each game:

The Final Station: “The world is over. But it’s not quite over for you… at least, not yet. And now that you’ve got thousands of tonnes of locomotive at your disposal, you’ve got the definite advantage over the infected hordes. This is The Final Station. The real question is whether or not you’ll help the survivors get to their destinations…. or let them die and loot their bodies. Sometimes people can be more trouble than they’re worth.”

Joy Ride Turbo:

“From the Kinect Joy Ride creators comes Joy Ride Turbo, a controller-based arcade racer delivering precision handling and crazy stunts with more thrills, speed, & mayhem! In the new Stunt Park, you’re free to show off! There’s no limit to the whacky tour de force you achieve with friends. It’s a vibrant playground for your car – jump off cliffs, shoot from a cannon, & more. Plus, explore and find collectibles that unlock cars – giving you an edge for faster races and death-defying tricks.”

