Xbox Games with Gold for January Revealed

Microsoft announced its selection of free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will get in January with some big franchises like Star Wars and Batman included in the mix. The four games in question that’ll be free for subscribers are Styx: Shards of Darkness, Batman: The Telltale Series, Tekken 6, and LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy. They’ll all be during different times throughout January with Styx headlining the deals since it’ll be available throughout the entire month.

The next free Games with Gold were revealed with the trailer above and a post on the Xbox Wire just like they are every month. Included in the update were the dates for when the games would be available along with the prices that they’d normally sell for so that you can get an idea of what kinds of deals you’ll be getting. Also in line with Xbox’s monthly releases, two of these games will be for the Xbox One while the other two are Xbox 360 games which can be played on the current console generation via backwards compatibility.

Dates for when each of the games will be available can be found below.

Xbox Games with Gold for January 2020

Styx: Shards of Darkness: Available January 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Batman: The Telltale Series: Available January 16 to February 15 on Xbox One

Tekken 6: Available January 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy: Available January 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Styx: Shards of Darkness and Tekken 6 kick off January’s Games with Gold in the new year! Get all the details here on Xbox Wire. https://t.co/xtG7Ai2ixu — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) December 19, 2019

One interesting part about January’s free Games with Gold is how the Batman game ties in with a recent announcement. Telltale Batman Shadows Edition was officially announced and then unannounced last week as a version of the Telltale game that includes every story along with improved graphics and a “Shadows Mode” that gives the game a noir aesthetic. While the original Telltale release being free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers in January seems like it might cut into sales of the new product, it’s worth noting that you can purchase the Shadows Mode separately for $5. This means that even if you’ve played the game before, you can try it out again with the new look for much less than you’d pay for the Shadows Edition as a whole.

Xbox’s free Games with Gold for January will be available starting on January 1st with that availability continuing throughout the month.