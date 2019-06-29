Xbox Games With Gold For July Revealed

Today, Microsoft announced the games that will be dished out to Xbox One owners as part of Xbox Games With Gold, a feature of Xbox Live Gold that consists of four free games — two Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 titles — given out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers every month for free. For the month of July, Xbox is giving players Inside and Big Crown: Showdown on Xbox One. Meanwhile, the Xbox 360 games coming next month — which will be playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility — will be Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Meet the Robinsons.

As you can see, it’s not a great month. Inside is one of the best games on Xbox One and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a classic, but neither are very expensive so there’s not a lot of savings. Meanwhile, the other two games aren’t going to get many excited.

As you would expect, Xbox One gamers aren’t that impressed with the offering for next month. In fact, at the moment of publishing, the above trailer has more dislikes than likes, and Twitter isn’t too pleased either.

That said, while there isn’t as much savings as normal, there’s still a total of $62 in free games. And again, one of the games is one of the most critically-acclaimed titles of this generation.

“Play the critically acclaimed and award-winning puzzle-platformer, Inside. Hunted and alone, take control of a young boy through creepy atmospheric environments, survive all forms of deadly traps and enemies and journey your way to the heart of a covert institute. What mysterious horror await,” reads Xbox’s description of the game.

