Xbox Games With Gold for September Revealed

Microsoft has announced its plans for September’s free Games with Gold with four more games becoming available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers throughout the next month. Those four games are Hitman: The Complete First Season, We Were Here, Earth Defense Force 2025, and Tekken Tag Tournament 2, a series of games that’ll hit a variety of interests. Two of them will be available for the Xbox One only while the other two will be playable on both the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

The announcement for Microsoft’s free games next month was accompanied by the trailer above that shows each of the four games in action along with some commentary for each to fill Xbox users in if they’re unfamiliar with the games.

A list of the free games along with their prices and timeframes of availability gives Xbox Live Gold subscribers an idea of the value of these offerings as well as the times when they can be downloaded for free. The games playable on the Xbox 360 noted below will be playable through the Xbox One’s backwards compatibility feature.

Hitman: The Complete First Season ($39.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 30 on Xbox One

We Were Here ($4.99 ERP): Available September 16 to October 15 on Xbox One

Earth Defense Force 2025 ($49.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available September 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Hitman: The Complete First Season headlines the list of games available for free in September, a game where players have to creatively and efficiently take down their targets by completing challenges and contracts.

“Take down high-profile targets in the intense spy-thriller world of Hitman: The Complete First Season,” the Xbox Wire’s preview of the Games With Gold headliner read. “Broken down episodically, this complete collection features all of the challenges and contracts assigned to Agent 47 in multiple worldwide locations including Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido. Learn the tools of the trade and earn your way to Silent Assassin status in this award-winning stealth action game.”

Look for the first of these games to become available on September 1st when Hitman: The Complete First Season and Earth Defense Force 2025 are ready to be downloaded.