Xbox’s Indie Program, ID@Xbox, Reveals GDC Game Lineup

With GDC right around the corner, more and more companies are excited to share with fans what they’ve got in store. With a huge influx seen in the indie market, it’s no surprise that Xbox‘s own niche has a few things they’d like to share!

Microsoft’s ID@Xbox program is this platform’s indie haven and they’ve got quite the impressive list to share with fans. Here’s what Team Xbox has in store for this year’s lineup:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re excited to feature more than 50 games at the show that will be coming via the ID@Xbox program, including 18 newly announced titles, all of which will be joining us at either the Moscone Center Lobby Bar or at an exclusive press preview event during GDC. These newly announced games launching through the ID@Xbox program include 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, Apocalypse Cow, BackSlash, Can’t Drive This, Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare, Exception, Flipping Death, Once Upon a Coma, One Finger Death Punch 2, Pinbrawl, Planet Alpha, Russian Subway Dogs, Squadron 51, Supermarket Shriek, Thief of Thieves, Tormental, and Virgo Vs The Zodiac.”

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (enhanced for Xbox One X)

Apocalypse Cow (enhanced for X, part of Xbox Play Anywhere)

BackSlash

Can’t Drive This (enhanced for X, Play Anywhere)

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare

Exception

Flipping Death

Once Upon a Coma (enhanced for X)

One Finger Death Punch 2

Pinbrawl (part of Play Anywhere)

Planet Alpha (enhanced for X)

Russian Subway Dogs

Squadron 51 (Play Anywhere)

Supermarket Shriek

Thief of Thieves

Tormental

Virgo Vs The Zodiac (Play Anywhere)

GDC will commence on March 19th and will run until the 23rd in sunny San Francisco. Microsoft has also stated that they will have over fifty titles at the event in order to offer an incredible experience for attendees.

We’re also excited to see Squadron 51 and Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption at this year’s showcase. We got our hands on Sinner last year at PAX West and that game is all about bosses. Directly inspired by Dark Souls, the game skips all of the in-between and is literally about going from one boss to the next. The kicker? You start out at your most powerful at the beginning of the game and at the end of each boss fight, characters actually become weaker, lose gear and stats, as opposed to the usual reverse order.

If you’re attending the show this year, make sure to check it out!