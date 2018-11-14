Xbox Live Black Friday Sale Happening Now

For the past few years, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to offer sales on a variety of its digital Xbox Live titles, including Black Friday. And it looks like they’re not missing a beat for this year, as it’s already begun slashing the prices on some of its games leading up to the sales day.

We’ve spotted a few discounts already happening on the Xbox Live Marketplace, including popular titles like Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience and Monster Hunter World, as well as various Lego games. The sale is officially underway now!

But for now, here’s some of the discounts we’ve discovered on Xbox One. As you can see, there’s some great deals here, including savings on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and various comic book games!

Xbox One Deals — Comic Book Games, Including Batman

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $18

Injustice 2- $12

Dragon Ball FighterZ- $30.00

Batman: Return To Arkham- $5

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- $10

Lego DC Super Villains- $30

Lego Marvel Super Heroes- $5

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2- $30

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $5

Lego DC Super Villains Deluxe Edition- $44.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass- $7.50

Lego Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition- $7.50

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- $8.75

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe Edition- $37.50

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $10

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition – $55.00

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $10.00

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $19.80

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ultimate Edition- $29.70

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite- $15.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite: Deluxe Edition- $23.99

(Side note: Batman: Return To Arkham for $5 is an incredible deal. Great way to rediscover the classic games)

Xbox One Deals — Far Cry 5, Dead Cells and More

Far Cry 5: Standard Edition- $30

Far Cry 5: Deluxe Edition- $35

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition- $45

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD- $10

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen- $17.99

Divinity: Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition- $41.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection- $19.80

Dead Cells- $19.99

Doom- $14.99

Dark Souls III- $19.80

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin- $10

Cuphead- $15.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4- $47.99

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack (includes Black Flag, Unity and Syndicate)- $36

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $19.80

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey- $40.19

Bastion- $3.75

Kingdom Come: Deliverance- $30

Lego Worlds- $9

Lego City Undercover- $9

The Lego Movie Videogame- $5

Lego The Incredibles- $30

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game- $15

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $7.50

(Side note: good opportunity to get some fun Lego games. The Force Awakens is definitely worth it!)

Xbox One Deals — Monster Hunter World, Mega Man and More

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition- $15

Monster Hunter World- $25

Overcooked! 2- $18.74

Mega Man X Legacy Collection- $14.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2- $14.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2- $10

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2- $29.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection- $6

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2- $15.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition- $39.00

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition- $20

Quantum Break- $10

Sega Genesis Classics- $20.09

Sea of Thieves- $29.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $18

Sunset Overdrive- $19.49

The Disney Afternoon Collection- $5

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $6

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $19.80

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter- $5

Shenmue I & II- $20.09

Shadow of the Tomb Raider- $30

Superhot- $14.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $12

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered- $12

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition- $71.99

Okami HD- $13.99

Night In the Woods- $11.99

NieR: Automata Become As Gods Edition- $33.49

1979 Revolution: Black Friday- $7.19

Abzu- $10

Xbox One Deals — Burnout Paradise, Crash Bandicoot and More

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection- $20

Battle Chasers: Nightwar- $9

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection- $19.80

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $8

Cars 3: Driven To Win- $10

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy- $25.99

Cuphead- $15.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection- $69.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection- $35.99

Dishonored 2- $13.20

Dishonored Definitive Edition- $10

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $15

Disneyland Adventures- $14.99

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition- $13.20

EA Sports NHL 19- $30

EA Sports UFC 3- $18

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition- $20

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD- $19.49

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition- $25

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition- $30

For Honor- $10

Forza Motorsport 7- $24.99

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card- $32.49

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition- $32.99

Jurassic World Evolution- $35.99

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition- $38.99

Lego Jurassic World- $5

Laser League- $11.24

Life Is Strange Complete Season- $4

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season- $5.10

Madden NFL 19- $30

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition- $40

Mafia III- $10

Metro Redux- $7.50

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition- $5

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $12.49

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition- $23.99

Xbox One Deals — NBA 2K19, Mortal Kombat XL and More

Mortal Kombat XL- $5

NBA 2K19- $30

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2- $19.49

NBA Live 19- $16

Need For Speed Payback- $12

Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition- $10

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Legend Edition- $40

Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition- $20

ReCore- $14.99

Rocket League- $10

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle- $38.99

Rogue Trooper Redux- $7.50

Ryse: Legendary Edition- $7.50

Sonic Forces- $20

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $9.90

Steep- $22.49

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected- $5.00

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell- $3.75

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $4.50

Sonic Mania- $14.99

Sniper Elite 4- $18

State of Decay 2: Utlimate Edition- $32.99

Strider- $3

Sunset Overdrive- $12.99

Tekken 7: Rematch Edition- $55.99

The Crew 2- $28

Tekken 7- $25

The Evil Within 2- $15

The Jackbox Party Pack 5- $22.49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition- $20

Thief- $3

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition- $6

Unravel 2- $11.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4- $30

WWE 2K19- $30

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition- $45

Watch Dogs 2- $18

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition- $30

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood- $10

Wolfenstein: The New Order- $5

XCOM 2- $15

De Blob 2- $7.50

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition- $79.99

We’ll see what other deals get offered in the days ahead!