Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Discounts On ‘Monster Hunter’ and Retro Faves

This week’s Xbox Live deals are starting to go up; and thus far, Microsoft has a few good offers on some old-school themed titles. But it’s also a good time to pick up Monster Hunter World, especially with its Witcher crossover event and expansion coming next year.

Capcom’s hit adventure game has been slashed in price, down to $25. That’s a terrific deal with the hours of action it provides. And your friends can snag it as well and join you in a co-op session, so you can take on these monsters with squad efficiency.

Check out some of the highlighted deals below. Remember, you need to be a Gold member to take advantage of them. They’re available through next Tuesday, December 18, at 6 AM EDT.

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – $6.00

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $9.00

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $6.99

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition – $10.00

Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition – $10.49

Monster Hunter World – $25.00

MXGP3 – $12.00

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 – $29.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $5.00

MotoGP 17 – $12.00

Mugsters – $4.95

Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds Edition – $29.99

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax – $3.29

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – $5.00

The Long Reach – $6.00

The Technomancer – $10.00

Valentino Rossi The Game – $5.00

Crypt of the Serpent King – $0.99

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition – $59.99

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles – $2.50

Persona 4 Arena (XB1/Xbox 360) – $7.49

Panzer Dragoon Orta (XB1/Xbox 360) – $4.99

Not a tremendous list of deals this week, by any means. But there are some tremendous deals here. Panzer Dragoon Orta is an instant classic and one that looks wonderful on the Xbox One X; getting both of the Mega Man X Legacy Collection titles for $30 is superb when it comes to fulfilling your retro fix; Bloodstained is a loving tribute to the Castlevania days; and there are a number of indie titles that are worth checking out, including The Long Dark.

We’ll let you know if any other highlights pop up!