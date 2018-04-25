Gaming

Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offering Discounts On A Way Out, More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have gone live, and while there’s not too much to speak […]

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have gone live, and while there’s not too much to speak of in terms of deals on AAA games, you can grab a few indie titles for dirt cheap, along with a few notable favorites.

Probably one of this week’s biggest highlights is A Way Out, Electronic Arts’ excellent co-op adventure, where you guide a pair of prisoners through an elaborate escape and have to work together to survive. It’s marked down a pretty good amount this week, so if you’ve been waiting to pick it up, now’s your chance.

A number of indie titles are also up for grabs at a lower price, including Yooka-Laylee, the Banjo Kazooie inspired 3D platformer; the humorous puzzle/adventure game Human Fall Flat; and the multiplayer favorite Overcooked.

Check out the full list below. You’ve got until May 1 at 6:00 EDT to pick up these swell deals, so get ’em while they last!

(Deals marked with an asterisk are exclusively for Xbox Live Gold members.)

10 Second Ninja X

Xbox One Game

75%

Publisher Sale

1500 Paladins Crystals

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

2500 Paladins Crystals

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

3500 Paladins Crystals

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

400 Paladins Crystals

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

800 Paladins Crystals

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

8000 Paladins Crystals

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

A Way Out*

Xbox One X Enhanced

25%

DWG

Action Henk

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

Armello – Deluxe Bundle*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Base Pack*

Add-On

40%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Extra Large Pack*

Add-On

40%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Large Pack*

Add-On

40%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Medium Pack*

Add-On

40%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Small Pack*

Add-On

40%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper*

Add-On

60%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass*

Add-On

67%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack*

Add-On

60%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack*

Add-On

50%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack*

Add-On

50%

DWG

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack*

Add-On

60%

DWG

Beholder Complete Edition

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection*

Xbox One Game

67%

DWG

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Forza Horizon 3 and Hot Wheels Expansion Bundle*

Xbox Play Anywhere

20%

DWG

Forza Motorsport 6 VIP*

Add-On

75%

DWG

Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion*

Add-On

75%

DWG

Hue

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

Human Fall Flat

Xbox One Game

60%

Publisher Sale

Jump Stars

Xbox One Game

75%

Publisher Sale

LA Cops*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Madden NFL 18

Xbox One Game

70%

Spotlight

Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Squads Upgrade

Add-On

80%

Spotlight

Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Starter Pack

Add-On

75%

Spotlight

Manual Samuel

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Nova-111

Xbox One Game

75%

Publisher Sale

OlliOlli2: XL Edition*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles

Xbox One Game

10%

Spotlight

Overcooked*

Xbox One Game

67%

DWG

Overcooked: The Lost Morsel*

Add-On

67%

DWG

Paladins Fouder’s Pack

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition*

Xbox One X Enhanced

50%

DWG

Project CARS 2*

Xbox One X Enhanced

50%

DWG

Pumped BMX +

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

Serial Cleaner

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition

Xbox One Game

10%

Spotlight

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones

Xbox One Game

80%

Publisher Sale

The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

The Flame in the Flood

Xbox One Game

60%

Publisher Sale

The Little Acre

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

The Swapper

Xbox One Game

80%

Publisher Sale

The Swindle

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

The Technomancer*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Thomas Was Alone

Xbox One Game

70%

Publisher Sale

TT Isle of Man *

Xbox One X Enhanced

30%

DWG

Yooka-Laylee*

Xbox One Game

67%

DWG

