Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offering Discounts On A Way Out, More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have gone live, and while there’s not too much to speak of in terms of deals on AAA games, you can grab a few indie titles for dirt cheap, along with a few notable favorites.

Probably one of this week’s biggest highlights is A Way Out, Electronic Arts’ excellent co-op adventure, where you guide a pair of prisoners through an elaborate escape and have to work together to survive. It’s marked down a pretty good amount this week, so if you’ve been waiting to pick it up, now’s your chance.

A number of indie titles are also up for grabs at a lower price, including Yooka-Laylee, the Banjo Kazooie inspired 3D platformer; the humorous puzzle/adventure game Human Fall Flat; and the multiplayer favorite Overcooked.

Check out the full list below. You’ve got until May 1 at 6:00 EDT to pick up these swell deals, so get ’em while they last!

(Deals marked with an asterisk are exclusively for Xbox Live Gold members.)