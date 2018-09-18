Gaming

Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include ‘Halo’, ‘Gears of War’, ‘Sunset Overdrive’ and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold are starting to go live for the week, and while there’s […]

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold are starting to go live for the week, and while there’s still a few more Xbox 360 bargains to be revealed, we know that Microsoft is marking down a number of its own games with great sale prices, along with a few third party and indie releases.

These highlights include favorites like Gears of War 4, Dead Rising 4, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, Halo 5: Guardians and cult classic Sunset Overdrive for some great prices. In addition, you can also get Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2 on sale as well, in case you missed out on them before.

Check out most of this week’s great deals below. They’re available through September 25 at 6 AM EDT.

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade- $26.79
  • Sunset Overdrive: Deluxe Edition- $9.90
  • Sunset Overdrive- $6.60
  • State of Decay 2- $19.49
  • State of Decay 2: Ultimate Edition- $32.49
  • State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition- $7.50
  • Sea of Thieves- $38.99
  • Ryse: Legendary Edition- $7.50
  • Quantum Break- $20.00
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition- $10.00
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition- $10.00
  • Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition- $20.00
  • Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition- $30.00
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition- $10.00
  • Halo 5: Guardians Digital Deluxe Edition- $25.00
  • Halo 5: Guardians- $14.99
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection- $22.49
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition- $8.00
  • Gears of War 4- $15.99
  • Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition- $30.00
  • Dead Rising 4- $20.00
  • Wuppo- $8.00
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $6.00
  • This Is the Police- $6.60
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 3- $14.99
  • Spintires: MudRunner- $11.55
  • Shape of the World- $11.99
  • Real Farm- $12.00
  • Omega Strike- $6.00
  • Moto GP 18- $29.99
  • Monster Slayers- $8.99
  • Masters of Anima- 8.00
  • Marble Void- $2.50
  • Lightfield Hyper Edition- $10.04
  • Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season- $6.80
  • Just Cause 3 XL Edition- $9.00
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Bundle- $55.24
  • Jurassic World Evolution- $50.99
  • Hunting Simulator- $12.00
  • Forgotten Anne- $14.99
  • FlatOut 4: Total Insanity- $15.00
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition- $9.00
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $6.00
  • Battle Knights- $2.24
  • AereA- $9.90
  • Lost Odyssey (Xbox 360)- $6.24
  • Vanquish (Xbox 360)- $4.99
  • Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Xbox 360)- $2.49
  • Bayonetta (Xbox 360)- $4.99
  • Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360)- $7.99
  • Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360)- $7.99
  • Gears of War Judgment (Xbox 360)- $7.99
  • Mass Effect (Xbox 360)- $4.99
  • Blue Dragon (Xbox 360)- $4.99
  • Fable Anniversary (Xbox 360)- $9.99
  • Crackdown 2 (Xbox 360)- $4.99
  • Crackdown (Xbox 360)- $3.74
  • Comix Zone (Xbox 360)- $2.49

As far as what we recommend, Sunset Overdrive is an easy choice for those of you that loved Insomniac Games’ work on Spider-Man for PlayStation 4; the Halo games are easy recommends for those of you that like both single player and multiplayer; the Gears games are exceptional deals; and Jurassic World Evolution is just the ticket, giving you plenty of dino-riffic fun to go along with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which hits Blu-Ray and DVD this Tuesday, September 18.

