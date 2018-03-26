Xbox Live Deals With Gold Now Live, Discounts On Resident Evil, Batman Games and More

A lot of this week’s Deals With Gold on Xbox Live have already gotten started, with a number of huge markdowns on hit franchises. And that means you’ve got a little extra time to clean house on some deals.
For instance, you can get the Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition, complete with Season Pass, for what you’d normally pay for the standard edition — $59.99. If you prefer, you can also get the standard game by itself for pretty cheap, too.
That’s not all. Pretty much the entire Resident Evil franchise is available for cheap, and you can snag three of Batman’s greatest adventures – the full Arkham trilogy – on your Xbox One for just $20. Now that’s a steal.
The deals are broken down over the next few pages. Get to shopping, as you’ve got until next Tuesday at 6 AM EDT to pick them up!
(Note: Xbox Live Gold member prices are listed first in some situations, followed by the general prices for all.)
Xbox One Deals
7 Days to Die – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off
ABZU – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
ARK: Survival Evolved – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off
ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition – $59.99 – 40% off – $69.99 – 30% off
Agents of Mayhem – $10.00 – 75% off – $13.20 – 67% off
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle – $12.50 – 75% off – $16.50 – 67% off
Anima: Gate of Memories – $11.99 – 40% off – $13.99 – 30% off
Anoxemia – $2.00 – 75% off – $2.64 – 67% off
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off
Assassin’s Creed Origins – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION – $41.99 – 40% off – $48.99 – 30% off
Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION – $59.99 – 40% off – $69.99 – 30% off
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $28.00 – 60% off – $35.00 – 50% off
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $20.00 – 60% off – $25.00 – 50% off
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – $45.00 – 50% off – $53.99 – 40% off
Assassin’s Creed Unity – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off
Assetto Corsa – $17.99 – 40% off – $20.99 – 30% off
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition – $6.00 – 70% off – $8.00 – 60% off
Batman: Arkham Knight – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Batman: Return to Arkham – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 1 – $2.99 – 40% off – $3.49 – 30% off
Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $14.99 – 40% off – $17.49 – 30% off
Battle Chasers: Nightwar – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off
Battleborn – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off
Battlefield Anniversary Bundle – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off
BioShock: The Collection – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off
Black The Fall – $8.99 – 40% off – $10.49 – 30% off
Blackwood Crossing – $10.39 – 35% off – $11.99 – 25% off
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons – $6.00 – 70% off – $8.00 – 60% off
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – $38.99 – 35% off – $44.99 – 25% off
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe – $64.99 – 35% off – $74.99 – 25% off
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition – $47.99 – 40% off – $55.99 – 30% off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $23.99 – 40% off – $27.99 – 30% off
Xbox One Deals Con’t
Call of Duty: WWII – $44.99 – 25% off – $49.79 – 17% off
Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle – $71.49 – 35% off – $82.49 – 25% off
Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Bundle – $132.99 – 30% off – $151.99 – 20% off
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe – $74.99 – 25% off – $82.99 – 17% off
Cars 3: Driven to Win – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
Castles – $2.50 – 50% off – $2.99 – 40% off
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition – $41.99 – 40% off – $48.99 – 30% off
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
ClusterTruck – $10.04 – 33% off – $11.24 – 25% off
Constructor – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin – $10.00 – 75% off – $13.20 – 67% off
DOOM – $20.09 – 33% off – $22.49 – 25% off
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off
Dead Alliance – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off
Dead Island Definitive Edition – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off
Dead Rising – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off
Dead Rising 2 – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off
Dead Rising 4 – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack – $23.80 – 60% off – $29.75 – 50% off
Deer Hunter: Reloaded – $11.99 – 40% off – $13.99 – 30% off
Defense Grid 2 – $2.25 – 85% off – $3.75 – 75% off
Demon’s Crystals – $1.25 – 75% off – $1.65 – 67% off
Destiny 2 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition – $59.99 – 40% off – $69.99 – 30% off
Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle – $53.99 – 40% off – $62.99 – 30% off
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.25 – 75% off – $14.85 – 67% off
Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Dishonored 2 – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
Dishonored Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Dishonored The Complete Collection – $40.00 – 50% off – $47.99 – 40% off
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Xbox One Deals Con’t.
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing – $7.40 – 60% off – $9.25 – 50% off
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $20.09 – 33% off – $22.49 – 25% off
Dreamfall Chapters – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off
EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Bundle – $20.00 – 75% off – $26.40 – 67% off
EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle – $30.00 – 70% off – $40.00 – 60% off
EA SPORTS FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback Bundle – $40.00 – 60% off – $50.00 – 50% off
Elex – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Elite Dangerous Standard Edition – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off
Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock + Season Pass – $23.00 – 50% off – $27.59 – 40% off
Euro Fishing: Urban Edition – $12.50 – 50% off – $14.99 – 40% off
Euro Fishing: Urban Edition + Season Pass – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Evolve – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE – $35.00 – 50% off – $41.99 – 40% off
FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION – $24.00 – 60% off – $30.00 – 50% off
FOR HONOR DELUXE EDITION – $21.00 – 70% off – $28.00 – 60% off
FOR HONOR Gold Edition – $40.00 – 60% off – $50.00 – 50% off
FOR HONOR Standard Edition – $18.00 – 70% off – $24.00 – 60% off
Fallout 4 – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off
Far Cry 4 – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition – $22.00 – 60% off – $27.50 – 50% off
GTAV, Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle – $71.99 – 40% off – $83.99 – 30% off
GTAV, Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle – $100.00 – 50% off – $119.99 – 40% off
GTAV, Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle – $89.99 – 40% off – $104.99 – 30% off
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Get Even – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off
Ginger: Beyond the crystal – $6.60 – 67% off – $8.00 – 60% off
Grand Theft Auto V – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card – $51.99 – 35% off – $59.99 – 25% off
Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle – $59.99 – 40% off – $69.99 – 30% off
HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off
Hand of Fate 2 – $23.99 – 20% off – $26.99 – 10% off
Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition – $8.80 – 60% off – $11.00 – 50% off
Hello Neighbor – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off
Homefront: The Revolution – $9.00 – 70% off – $12.00 – 60% off
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle – $10.00 – 75% off – $13.20 – 67% off
How To Survive 2 – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off
InnerSpace – $13.99 – 30% off – $15.99 – 20% off
Xbox One Deals Con’t.
Just Cause 3 – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
Just Cause 3 XL Edition – $11.25 – 75% off – $14.85 – 67% off
Just Dance 2018 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
Killing Floor 2 – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
Kona – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
L.A. Noire – $29.99 – 25% off – $33.19 – 17% off
LEGO CITY Undercover – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off
LEGO Worlds – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $3.00 – 85% off – $5.00 – 75% off
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack – $4.35 – 85% off – $7.25 – 75% off
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season – $10.19 – 40% off – $11.89 – 30% off
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition – $14.99 – 40% off – $17.49 – 30% off
Little Nightmares – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Little Nightmares Complete Edition – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off
Livelock – $5.00 – 50% off – $5.99 – 40% off
MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – $29.99 – 25% off – $33.19 – 17% off
METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
Mad Max – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Mafia III – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off
Mafia III Deluxe Edition – $24.00 – 60% off – $30.00 – 50% off
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition – $44.99 – 25% off – $49.79 – 17% off
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition – $13.20 – 67% off – $16.00 – 60% off
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition – $9.90 – 67% off – $12.00 – 60% off
Metro: Last Light Redux – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $12.50 – 50% off – $14.99 – 40% off
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off
Mortal Kombat XL – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Xbox One Deals Con’t.
Moto Racer 4 – $6.00 – 70% off – $8.00 – 60% off
Mr. Shifty – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off
Murdered: Soul Suspect – $4.00 – 80% off – $6.00 – 70% off
NBA 2K18 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold – $75.00 – 50% off – $89.99 – 40% off
NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition – $4.50 – 85% off – $7.50 – 75% off
Necropolis – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
Need for Speed Payback – $24.00 – 60% off – $30.00 – 50% off
Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition – $32.00 – 60% off – $40.00 – 50% off
Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off
Nightmare Boy – $7.79 – 40% off – $9.09 – 30% off
No Time To Explain – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off
OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes – $13.39 – 33% off – $14.99 – 25% off
Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator – $1.79 – 40% off – $2.09 – 30% off
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Overwatch Game of the Year Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 – $3.25 – 75% off – $4.29 – 67% off
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Party Hard – $6.50 – 50% off – $7.79 – 40% off
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – $20.00 – 60% off – $25.00 – 50% off
Pixel Piracy – $3.00 – 80% off – $4.50 – 70% off
Portal Knights – $11.99 – 40% off – $13.99 – 30% off
Prey – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
Project CARS 2 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition – $53.99 – 40% off – $62.99 – 30% off
Punch Club – $5.00 – 50% off – $5.99 – 40% off
Quantum Break – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
Xbox One Deals Con’t.
RESIDENT EVIL 5 – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – $22.49 – 25% off – $24.89 – 17% off
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition – $29.99 – 40% off – $34.99 – 30% off
RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS – $13.99 – 30% off – $15.99 – 20% off
Real Farm – $27.99 – 30% off – $31.99 – 20% off
Resident Evil – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off
Resident Evil 0 – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Resident Evil 6 – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle – $29.99 – 25% off – $33.19 – 17% off
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off
Resident Evil Triple Pack – $23.80 – 60% off – $29.75 – 50% off
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle – $13.20 – 67% off – $16.00 – 60% off
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off
Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off
Rocket League – $11.99 – 40% off – $13.99 – 30% off
Ryse: Legendary Edition – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition – $23.99 – 40% off – $27.99 – 30% off
STEEP – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off
Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle – $3.75 – 75% off – $4.95 – 67% off
ScreamRide – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
Scribblenauts Showdown – $27.99 – 30% off – $31.99 – 20% off
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.50 – 85% off – $7.50 – 75% off
Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION – $12.00 – 70% off – $16.00 – 60% off
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $24.00 – 60% off – $30.00 – 50% off
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition – $45.00 – 50% off – $53.99 – 40% off
South Park: The Stick of Truth – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off
SpeedRunners – $5.00 – 50% off – $5.99 – 40% off
SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition – $8.50 – 50% off – $10.19 – 40% off
Xbox One Deals Con’t.
Spintires: MudRunner – $23.99 – 40% off – $27.99 – 30% off
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
Steep – Winter Games Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition – $40.00 – 50% off – $47.99 – 40% off
Steven Universe: Save the Light – $16.74 – 33% off – $18.74 – 25% off
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness – $15.00 – 75% off – $19.80 – 67% off
Styx: Shards of Darkness – $12.50 – 75% off – $16.50 – 67% off
Sunset Overdrive – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
TEKKEN 7 – Deluxe Edition – $46.74 – 45% off – $55.24 – 35% off
Tekken 7 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Terraria – $6.00 – 70% off – $8.00 – 60% off
The Crew Ultimate Edition – $20.00 – 60% off – $25.00 – 50% off
The Disney Afternoon Collection – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $29.99 – 25% off – $33.19 – 17% off
The Evil Within 2 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
The Evil Within Digital Bundle – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off
The Golf Club 2 – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game – $34.99 – 30% off – $39.99 – 20% off
The Sims 4 – $25.00 – 50% off – $29.99 – 40% off
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 – $2.50 – 50% off – $2.99 – 40% off
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $12.50 – 50% off – $14.99 – 40% off
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries – $6.00 – 60% off – $7.50 – 50% off
The Walking Dead: Season Two – $10.00 – 60% off – $12.50 – 50% off
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $10.00 – 60% off – $12.50 – 50% off
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $20.00 – 60% off – $25.00 – 50% off
The Wolf Among Us – $10.00 – 60% off – $12.50 – 50% off
Thief – $4.00 – 80% off – $6.00 – 70% off
This War of Mine: The Little Ones – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition – $23.10 – 67% off – $28.00 – 60% off
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition – $77.99 – 40% off – $90.99 – 30% off
Xbox One Deals Con’t.
Tom Clancy’s The Division – $15.00 – 70% off – $20.00 – 60% off
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – $27.00 – 70% off – $36.00 – 60% off
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off
ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 – $12.50 – 50% off – $14.99 – 40% off
Valkyria Revolution – $23.99 – 40% off – $27.99 – 30% off
Virginia – $4.00 – 60% off – $5.00 – 50% off
Vostok Inc. – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off
WWE 2K18 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition – $45.00 – 50% off – $53.99 – 40% off
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off
Watch Dogs2 – $18.00 – 70% off – $24.00 – 60% off
Watch Dogs2 – Deluxe Edition – $21.00 – 70% off – $28.00 – 60% off
Watch Dogs2 – Gold Edition – $30.00 – 70% off – $40.00 – 60% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition – $40.00 – 50% off – $47.99 – 40% off
Wolfenstein: The New Order – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off
XCOM 2 – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off
XCOM 2 Collection – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $24.75 – 67% off – $30.00 – 60% off
Zenith – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off
Xbox One Deals Con’t.
resident evil 4 – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off
Cuphead – $16.99 – 15% off
Disneyland Adventures – $19.49 – 35% off
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition – $47.99 – 40% off
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition – $35.99 – 40% off
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition – $59.99 – 40% off
Full Metal Furies – $14.99 – 25% off
Gears of War 4 – $19.99 – 50% off
Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition – $38.99 – 35% off
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $34.99 – 30% off
Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle – $11.99 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 2 Bundle – $14.99 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Cinematic Pack – $4.99 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Heavy Hitters – $4.99 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Marvel Legends Pack – $4.99 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Medieval Pack – $2.49 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Sci-Fi Pack – $4.99 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle – $11.99 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes – $3.49 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Zen Originals Season 1 Bundle – $9.99 – 50% off
Pinball FX3 – Zen Originals Season 2 Bundle – $8.99 – 50% off
ReCore – $14.99 – 25% off
Ruiner – $9.99 – 50% off
Rush: A Disneyߐixar Adventure – $19.49 – 35% off
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $8.00 – 60% off
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – $6.00 – 60% off
Snake Pass – $9.99 – 50% off
Super Lucky’s Tale – $19.49 – 35% off
Thimbleweed Park – $9.99 – 50% off
Xbox 360 Deals (All Are Backward Compatible On Xbox One)
Beyond Good & Evil — $3.29
Mass Effect — $4.99
Bully: Scholarship Edition — $5.99
Crackdown — $3.74
Killer Is Dead — $4.99
Final Fight: Double Impact — $4.99
Catherine — $4.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops — $14.99
Pac-Man: Championship Edition DX+ — $2.49
Gears of War — $3.74
Gears of War 2 — $4.99
Gears of War 3 — $4.99
Gears of War: Judgment — $4.99
Red Dead Redemption — $9.99
Splinter Cell: Conviction — $9.99
The Witcher 2 — $2.99
DuckTales Remastered — $5.99
TorchLight — $3.74
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon— $5.99
Lost Odyssey — $6.24
Blue Dragon — $4.99
Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker — $7.49
Metal Gear Rising Revengeance — $6.79
All of these are worth a look, but maybe give some extra attention to the Gears of War games, along with Red Dead Redemption and DuckTales Remastered!
