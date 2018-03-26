Xbox Live Deals With Gold Now Live, Discounts On Resident Evil, Batman Games and More

A lot of this week’s Deals With Gold on Xbox Live have already gotten started, with a number of huge markdowns on hit franchises. And that means you’ve got a little extra time to clean house on some deals.

For instance, you can get the Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition, complete with Season Pass, for what you’d normally pay for the standard edition — $59.99. If you prefer, you can also get the standard game by itself for pretty cheap, too.

That’s not all. Pretty much the entire Resident Evil franchise is available for cheap, and you can snag three of Batman’s greatest adventures – the full Arkham trilogy – on your Xbox One for just $20. Now that’s a steal.

The deals are broken down over the next few pages. Get to shopping, as you’ve got until next Tuesday at 6 AM EDT to pick them up!

(Note: Xbox Live Gold member prices are listed first in some situations, followed by the general prices for all.)

Xbox One Deals

7 Days to Die – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off

ABZU – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

ARK: Survival Evolved – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition – $59.99 – 40% off – $69.99 – 30% off

Agents of Mayhem – $10.00 – 75% off – $13.20 – 67% off

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle – $12.50 – 75% off – $16.50 – 67% off

Anima: Gate of Memories – $11.99 – 40% off – $13.99 – 30% off

Anoxemia – $2.00 – 75% off – $2.64 – 67% off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off

Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION – $41.99 – 40% off – $48.99 – 30% off

Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION – $59.99 – 40% off – $69.99 – 30% off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $28.00 – 60% off – $35.00 – 50% off

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $20.00 – 60% off – $25.00 – 50% off

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – $45.00 – 50% off – $53.99 – 40% off

Assassin’s Creed Unity – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off

Assetto Corsa – $17.99 – 40% off – $20.99 – 30% off

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition – $6.00 – 70% off – $8.00 – 60% off

Batman: Arkham Knight – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Batman: Return to Arkham – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 1 – $2.99 – 40% off – $3.49 – 30% off

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $14.99 – 40% off – $17.49 – 30% off

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off

Battleborn – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off

BioShock: The Collection – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off

Black The Fall – $8.99 – 40% off – $10.49 – 30% off

Blackwood Crossing – $10.39 – 35% off – $11.99 – 25% off

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off

Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons – $6.00 – 70% off – $8.00 – 60% off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – $38.99 – 35% off – $44.99 – 25% off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe – $64.99 – 35% off – $74.99 – 25% off

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition – $47.99 – 40% off – $55.99 – 30% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $23.99 – 40% off – $27.99 – 30% off

Xbox One Deals Con’t

Call of Duty: WWII – $44.99 – 25% off – $49.79 – 17% off

Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle – $71.49 – 35% off – $82.49 – 25% off

Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Bundle – $132.99 – 30% off – $151.99 – 20% off

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe – $74.99 – 25% off – $82.99 – 17% off

Cars 3: Driven to Win – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

Castles – $2.50 – 50% off – $2.99 – 40% off

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition – $41.99 – 40% off – $48.99 – 30% off

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

ClusterTruck – $10.04 – 33% off – $11.24 – 25% off

Constructor – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin – $10.00 – 75% off – $13.20 – 67% off

DOOM – $20.09 – 33% off – $22.49 – 25% off

Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off

Dead Alliance – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off

Dead Rising – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off

Dead Rising 2 – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off

Dead Rising 4 – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack – $23.80 – 60% off – $29.75 – 50% off

Deer Hunter: Reloaded – $11.99 – 40% off – $13.99 – 30% off

Defense Grid 2 – $2.25 – 85% off – $3.75 – 75% off

Demon’s Crystals – $1.25 – 75% off – $1.65 – 67% off

Destiny 2 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition – $59.99 – 40% off – $69.99 – 30% off

Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle – $53.99 – 40% off – $62.99 – 30% off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.25 – 75% off – $14.85 – 67% off

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Dishonored 2 – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

Dishonored Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Dishonored The Complete Collection – $40.00 – 50% off – $47.99 – 40% off

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing – $7.40 – 60% off – $9.25 – 50% off

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $20.09 – 33% off – $22.49 – 25% off

Dreamfall Chapters – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Bundle – $20.00 – 75% off – $26.40 – 67% off

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle – $30.00 – 70% off – $40.00 – 60% off

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback Bundle – $40.00 – 60% off – $50.00 – 50% off

Elex – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Elite Dangerous Standard Edition – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off

Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock + Season Pass – $23.00 – 50% off – $27.59 – 40% off

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition – $12.50 – 50% off – $14.99 – 40% off

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition + Season Pass – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Evolve – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE – $35.00 – 50% off – $41.99 – 40% off

FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION – $24.00 – 60% off – $30.00 – 50% off

FOR HONOR DELUXE EDITION – $21.00 – 70% off – $28.00 – 60% off

FOR HONOR Gold Edition – $40.00 – 60% off – $50.00 – 50% off

FOR HONOR Standard Edition – $18.00 – 70% off – $24.00 – 60% off

Fallout 4 – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off

Far Cry 4 – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition – $22.00 – 60% off – $27.50 – 50% off

GTAV, Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle – $71.99 – 40% off – $83.99 – 30% off

GTAV, Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle – $100.00 – 50% off – $119.99 – 40% off

GTAV, Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle – $89.99 – 40% off – $104.99 – 30% off

Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Get Even – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off

Ginger: Beyond the crystal – $6.60 – 67% off – $8.00 – 60% off

Grand Theft Auto V – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card – $51.99 – 35% off – $59.99 – 25% off

Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle – $59.99 – 40% off – $69.99 – 30% off

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off

Hand of Fate 2 – $23.99 – 20% off – $26.99 – 10% off

Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition – $8.80 – 60% off – $11.00 – 50% off

Hello Neighbor – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off

Homefront: The Revolution – $9.00 – 70% off – $12.00 – 60% off

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle – $10.00 – 75% off – $13.20 – 67% off

How To Survive 2 – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off

InnerSpace – $13.99 – 30% off – $15.99 – 20% off

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Just Cause 3 – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

Just Cause 3 XL Edition – $11.25 – 75% off – $14.85 – 67% off

Just Dance 2018 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

Killing Floor 2 – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

Kona – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

L.A. Noire – $29.99 – 25% off – $33.19 – 17% off

LEGO CITY Undercover – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off

LEGO Worlds – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $3.00 – 85% off – $5.00 – 75% off

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack – $4.35 – 85% off – $7.25 – 75% off

Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season – $10.19 – 40% off – $11.89 – 30% off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition – $14.99 – 40% off – $17.49 – 30% off

Little Nightmares – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Little Nightmares Complete Edition – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off

Livelock – $5.00 – 50% off – $5.99 – 40% off

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – $29.99 – 25% off – $33.19 – 17% off

METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

Mad Max – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Mafia III – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off

Mafia III Deluxe Edition – $24.00 – 60% off – $30.00 – 50% off

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition – $44.99 – 25% off – $49.79 – 17% off

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition – $13.20 – 67% off – $16.00 – 60% off

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition – $9.90 – 67% off – $12.00 – 60% off

Metro: Last Light Redux – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $12.50 – 50% off – $14.99 – 40% off

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off

Mortal Kombat XL – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Moto Racer 4 – $6.00 – 70% off – $8.00 – 60% off

Mr. Shifty – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $4.00 – 80% off – $6.00 – 70% off

NBA 2K18 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold – $75.00 – 50% off – $89.99 – 40% off

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition – $4.50 – 85% off – $7.50 – 75% off

Necropolis – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

Need for Speed Payback – $24.00 – 60% off – $30.00 – 50% off

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition – $32.00 – 60% off – $40.00 – 50% off

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off

Nightmare Boy – $7.79 – 40% off – $9.09 – 30% off

No Time To Explain – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes – $13.39 – 33% off – $14.99 – 25% off

Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator – $1.79 – 40% off – $2.09 – 30% off

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 – $3.25 – 75% off – $4.29 – 67% off

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Party Hard – $6.50 – 50% off – $7.79 – 40% off

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – $20.00 – 60% off – $25.00 – 50% off

Pixel Piracy – $3.00 – 80% off – $4.50 – 70% off

Portal Knights – $11.99 – 40% off – $13.99 – 30% off

Prey – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

Project CARS 2 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition – $53.99 – 40% off – $62.99 – 30% off

Punch Club – $5.00 – 50% off – $5.99 – 40% off

Quantum Break – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

RESIDENT EVIL 5 – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – $22.49 – 25% off – $24.89 – 17% off

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition – $29.99 – 40% off – $34.99 – 30% off

RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS – $13.99 – 30% off – $15.99 – 20% off

Real Farm – $27.99 – 30% off – $31.99 – 20% off

Resident Evil – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off

Resident Evil 0 – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Resident Evil 6 – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle – $29.99 – 25% off – $33.19 – 17% off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off

Resident Evil Triple Pack – $23.80 – 60% off – $29.75 – 50% off

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle – $13.20 – 67% off – $16.00 – 60% off

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off

Rocket League – $11.99 – 40% off – $13.99 – 30% off

Ryse: Legendary Edition – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition – $23.99 – 40% off – $27.99 – 30% off

STEEP – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off

Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle – $3.75 – 75% off – $4.95 – 67% off

ScreamRide – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

Scribblenauts Showdown – $27.99 – 30% off – $31.99 – 20% off

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.50 – 85% off – $7.50 – 75% off

Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION – $12.00 – 70% off – $16.00 – 60% off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $24.00 – 60% off – $30.00 – 50% off

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition – $45.00 – 50% off – $53.99 – 40% off

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $20.99 – 30% off – $23.99 – 20% off

SpeedRunners – $5.00 – 50% off – $5.99 – 40% off

SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition – $8.50 – 50% off – $10.19 – 40% off

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Spintires: MudRunner – $23.99 – 40% off – $27.99 – 30% off

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

Steep – Winter Games Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition – $40.00 – 50% off – $47.99 – 40% off

Steven Universe: Save the Light – $16.74 – 33% off – $18.74 – 25% off

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness – $15.00 – 75% off – $19.80 – 67% off

Styx: Shards of Darkness – $12.50 – 75% off – $16.50 – 67% off

Sunset Overdrive – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

TEKKEN 7 – Deluxe Edition – $46.74 – 45% off – $55.24 – 35% off

Tekken 7 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Terraria – $6.00 – 70% off – $8.00 – 60% off

The Crew Ultimate Edition – $20.00 – 60% off – $25.00 – 50% off

The Disney Afternoon Collection – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $29.99 – 25% off – $33.19 – 17% off

The Evil Within 2 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

The Evil Within Digital Bundle – $12.00 – 60% off – $15.00 – 50% off

The Golf Club 2 – $16.00 – 60% off – $20.00 – 50% off

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game – $34.99 – 30% off – $39.99 – 20% off

The Sims 4 – $25.00 – 50% off – $29.99 – 40% off

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 – $2.50 – 50% off – $2.99 – 40% off

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – $12.50 – 50% off – $14.99 – 40% off

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries – $6.00 – 60% off – $7.50 – 50% off

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $10.00 – 60% off – $12.50 – 50% off

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $10.00 – 60% off – $12.50 – 50% off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $20.00 – 50% off – $23.99 – 40% off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $20.00 – 60% off – $25.00 – 50% off

The Wolf Among Us – $10.00 – 60% off – $12.50 – 50% off

Thief – $4.00 – 80% off – $6.00 – 70% off

This War of Mine: The Little Ones – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition – $23.10 – 67% off – $28.00 – 60% off

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition – $35.99 – 40% off – $41.99 – 30% off

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition – $77.99 – 40% off – $90.99 – 30% off

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Tom Clancy’s The Division – $15.00 – 70% off – $20.00 – 60% off

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – $27.00 – 70% off – $36.00 – 60% off

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $7.50 – 75% off – $9.90 – 67% off

ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 – $12.50 – 50% off – $14.99 – 40% off

Valkyria Revolution – $23.99 – 40% off – $27.99 – 30% off

Virginia – $4.00 – 60% off – $5.00 – 50% off

Vostok Inc. – $7.50 – 50% off – $8.99 – 40% off

WWE 2K18 – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition – $45.00 – 50% off – $53.99 – 40% off

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off

Watch Dogs2 – $18.00 – 70% off – $24.00 – 60% off

Watch Dogs2 – Deluxe Edition – $21.00 – 70% off – $28.00 – 60% off

Watch Dogs2 – Gold Edition – $30.00 – 70% off – $40.00 – 60% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $30.00 – 50% off – $35.99 – 40% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition – $40.00 – 50% off – $47.99 – 40% off

Wolfenstein: The New Order – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $10.00 – 50% off – $11.99 – 40% off

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack – $15.00 – 50% off – $17.99 – 40% off

XCOM 2 – $19.80 – 67% off – $24.00 – 60% off

XCOM 2 Collection – $50.00 – 50% off – $59.99 – 40% off

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $24.75 – 67% off – $30.00 – 60% off

Zenith – $5.00 – 75% off – $6.60 – 67% off

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

resident evil 4 – $8.00 – 60% off – $10.00 – 50% off

Cuphead – $16.99 – 15% off

Disneyland Adventures – $19.49 – 35% off

Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition – $47.99 – 40% off

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition – $35.99 – 40% off

Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition – $59.99 – 40% off

Full Metal Furies – $14.99 – 25% off

Gears of War 4 – $19.99 – 50% off

Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition – $38.99 – 35% off

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $34.99 – 30% off

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle – $11.99 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 2 Bundle – $14.99 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Cinematic Pack – $4.99 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Heavy Hitters – $4.99 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Marvel Legends Pack – $4.99 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Medieval Pack – $2.49 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Sci-Fi Pack – $4.99 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle – $11.99 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes – $3.49 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Zen Originals Season 1 Bundle – $9.99 – 50% off

Pinball FX3 – Zen Originals Season 2 Bundle – $8.99 – 50% off

ReCore – $14.99 – 25% off

Ruiner – $9.99 – 50% off

Rush: A Disneyߐixar Adventure – $19.49 – 35% off

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $8.00 – 60% off

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – $6.00 – 60% off

Snake Pass – $9.99 – 50% off

Super Lucky’s Tale – $19.49 – 35% off

Thimbleweed Park – $9.99 – 50% off

Xbox 360 Deals (All Are Backward Compatible On Xbox One)

Beyond Good & Evil — $3.29

Mass Effect — $4.99

Bully: Scholarship Edition — $5.99

Crackdown — $3.74

Killer Is Dead — $4.99

Final Fight: Double Impact — $4.99

Catherine — $4.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops — $14.99

Pac-Man: Championship Edition DX+ — $2.49

Gears of War — $3.74

Gears of War 2 — $4.99

Gears of War 3 — $4.99

Gears of War: Judgment — $4.99

Red Dead Redemption — $9.99

Splinter Cell: Conviction — $9.99

The Witcher 2 — $2.99

DuckTales Remastered — $5.99

TorchLight — $3.74

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon— $5.99

Lost Odyssey — $6.24

Blue Dragon — $4.99

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker — $7.49

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance — $6.79

All of these are worth a look, but maybe give some extra attention to the Gears of War games, along with Red Dead Redemption and DuckTales Remastered!

