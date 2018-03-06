Xbox Live Deals With Gold Updates, Save On Square Enix Games, Forza and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have gone live, and there are a number of great deals available for the next seven and a half days – especially if you’re a fan of Square Enix games.

A number of the publisher’s titles are on sale across both Xbox One and Xbox 360, including various Tomb Raider games. You can actually score Rise of the Tomb Raider for either system for pretty cheap, along with older games in the series like Tomb Raider Underworld. In addition, hits like Just Cause 3 XL Edition and Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition can be yours for just a few bucks.

Other titles are on sale as well, including Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle (for just $24); Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5; several Forza Horizon games; and more.

You’ll find the full list of games available below. These deals are good through 7:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, March 13, so clean up while you can!

(Deals marked with an asterisk are only for Xbox Live Gold members.)

Xbox One Games

Xbox 360 Games