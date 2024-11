Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Huge Discounts On Ubisoft Games, More

It’s Tuesday, and that means another round-up of killer deals on the Xbox One front.

This week’s Deals With Gold highlights a number of games from Ubisoft, including favorites like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 5, various Assassin’s Creed games (including Origins) and a lot more. This also includes various backward compatible titles from the Xbox 360 library, including Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which can be yours for under $10!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only that, there are also deals on Battlefield 1, various THQ Nordic games, Diablo III: Eternal Collection and a few indie favorites.

So check out the deals below! You’ve got until September 18 at 6 AM EDT to pick them up.

Xbox One: Assassin’s Creed Origins, Diablo III and More

Xbox One Games: Far Cry 5, For Honor and More

Xbox One Games: Sonic Forces, South Park and More

Xbox 360 Games: Assassin’s Creed, Battlefield and More

Xbox 360 Games: Rayman, Tom Clancy Games and More

(Quick note: the games marked with an asterisk are deals for Xbox Live Gold members only.)