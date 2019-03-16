Two Free Xbox Games With Gold Are Now Available

Two more Xbox games, one for the Xbox One and another for the Xbox 360, are now available to download for free by anyone who has an Xbox Live Gold subscription. The games are quite different with one of them being a part of the Plants vs. Zombies series and the other a spin-off of the core Metal Gear games, and while they’re available now with March halfway over, Xbox Live Gold subscribers only have so long to get them depending on which one they’re looking to download.

The two Xbox games which are now available for free through the Games With Gold program are Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, those games playable on the Xbox One and Xbox 360, respectively. Both games are still priced at $19.99 and were received fairly well when they were first released, so if you’ve got the room to spare on an Xbox device and haven’t tried them, they’re worth giving a shot assuming you’ve got an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 is available for free until April 15th while Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is only free until the end of the month on March 31st, but the fact that they’re available now means that one other game isn’t anymore. Star Wars Republic Commando was available for free on the Xbox 360 at the start of the month after Microsoft announced its plans for March’s free games, but it was only available until March 15th. Super Bomberman R’s last free day was also on March 15th since that game was available throughout the second half of February and the first of March.

Xbox Live Gold members, reminder today is the last day to get SUPER BOMBERMAN R and Star Wars Republic Commando for free with #GamesWithGold https://t.co/p3qswR1gdh pic.twitter.com/iy87COVbzk — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 15, 2019

Microsoft hasn’t yet announced what free games will be available in April, but you can expect that reveal to go live sometime towards the end of this month based on past trends.

