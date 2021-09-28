Xbox Games with Gold Free Games for October 2021 Revealed

Xbox today officially announced the free Games with Gold lineup for October 2021. Contrary to previously reported leaks, October 2021’s Games with Gold includes Aaero, Hover, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X. As is fairly typical for these offerings from Xbox, two will be available to claim at the start of October while the other two will be available to claim in the middle of the month.

More specifically, both Aaero and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair will be able to claim via Xbox’s Games with Gold starting October 1st. Aaero will be available through October 31st while Castlevania: Harmony of Despair will be available through October 15th. On October 16th, Hover and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X will be available with Hover remaining so through November 15th while Resident Evil Code: Veronica X will only be available through the end of the month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aaero and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair kick off October's Games with Gold, followed by Hover and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X. Availability details here: https://t.co/y1gUbiI2F3 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 28, 2021

“Speed through stunning environments, tracing ribbons of light and fighting epic boss battles, all to an incredibly licensed soundtrack,” Xbox’s description of Aaero, arguably the least known title in the mix, reads. “Featuring music from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal, and more, feel the groove and release the energy that lives in the music.”

“In a futuristic 3D open world, join a group of young rebels, the Gamers, and fight against oppressing laws while performing incredible tricks and combos,” Xbox’s description of Hover, the other lesser-known title in the bunch, states. “Equipped with high-tech gear allowing for amazing jumps and speed, help the citizenry, and find a way to reach the Orbital Station.”

As noted above, Aaero and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair are set to be available as part of Xbox Games with Gold starting October 1st. Both Hover and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X are set to be available beginning October 16th. Xbox Live Gold, which is the subscription service required to claim these games, costs $9.99 per month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think about October’s Games with Gold offerings from Xbox? Are you excited to check any of them out particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!