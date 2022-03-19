Xbox Live Gold’s New Free Games May Be the Most Disappointing Yet

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have two new free games, and they may be the most disappointing coupling of Xbox Live Gold games yet. Since March 1, Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been able to download The Flame in the Flood for free. This isn’t one of the two games in question though. The Flame in the Flood is a well-regarded game. Xbox Live Gold subscribers were also able to download Sacred 2 Fallen Angel up until a few days ago when it was replaced with the aforementioned pair of newest free games: Street Power Soccer and SpongeBob’s Truth or Square.

The former is a 2020 game from developers SFL Interactive and Gamajun and publisher Nacon. It boasts a 41 over on Metacritic. The other game is an Xbox 360 game from 2009 from Heavy Iron Studios that has a 40 on Metacritic. If you’re not interested in either of these games, even as free downloads, you’re not alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As alluded to, Xbox Live Gold’s Games With Gold offering has been on a downward trajectory for years and it is borderline a meme within the Xbox community at this point. That said, this may be a new low point for the subscription service. It’s obvious at this point Xbox is purely focusing on Xbox Game Pass.

Below, you can read more about both games and check out a trailer for both games, courtesy of Xbox:

Street Power Soccer: “Show off your sick style in this quick action-packed version of the beautiful game. Try tricks, over-the-top game modes, and playgrounds, and unleash your soccer superpowers. Face off against street legends or your friends in a game to determine who will claim the crown of the Street King!”

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square: “SpongeBob has lost the Krabby Patty secret formula. With your help and the help of some Bikini Bottom buddies, SpongeBob must use Plankton’s memory machine to retrace the happiest moments of his life and find the formula.”

For more coverage on all things Xbox — including the latest on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass — click here.