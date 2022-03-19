Xbox Game Pass Loses One of Its Highest-Rated Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have lost one of their highest-rated games this week. The Xbox Game Pass library is updated every week with new games, and sometimes games already in the Game Pass library are removed to make way for these new games. This week, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were most notably surprised with two major stealth releases and a major free gift. This has come at a cost though. If you noticed that NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition is no longer in the Xbox Game Pass library it’s because it’s been removed.

As you would expect, Xbox has done little to advertise the departure, which is typical. While it does a great job at promoting the new games being added, it doesn’t give much attention to the games leaving. With the game now gone from the subscription service, subscribers have lost the opportunity to buy it outright with a 20 percent discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, NieR: Automata — a sequel to the 2010’s Nier and a spin-off of the Drakengard series — debuted back in 2017 via developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix. As of July 2021, the game has sold over 6 million copies and boasts a very impressive 90 on Metacritic.

“NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S, and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines,” reads an official description of the game. “Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here or, alternatively, check out some recent Xbox headlines below: