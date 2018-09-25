Xbox Live Games With Gold Revealed For October

As expected, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb and company revealed the forthcoming Xbox Live Games With Gold for October 2018. And there’s some pretty good stuff coming the way of subscribers.

Four new games have been announced, including two Xbox One favorites (including one perfectly themed for Halloween), along with two Xbox 360 backward compatible classics that are sure to get fans revved up. Plus don’t forget you still have Livelock from September’s Games With Gold, in case you need another game for your library.

Let’s take a close look at each of the games that’s coming to the program this October. Expect some killer action here!

Overcooked (Xbox One)

First up is Team 17’s party favorite Overcooked, which will be available from October 1-31. It’s a multiplayer favorite for sure, and here’s the official description: “Overcooked is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens!”

Don’t forget you can pick up Overcooked 2 as well, if you need more competitive cooking action.

Victor Vran (Xbox One)

Starting on October 16 and running through November 15, you’ll be able to get your hands on the spooky shoot-em-up Victor Vran. You’re a badass soldier going up against all sorts of demons, using whatever weapons you can to bring them down. Here’s the official description: “Become Victor, hunter of demons. Forge your own hero on a quest to liberate the cursed city of Zagoravia. Decide how you play at any moment, even in the heat of battle. Modify your demon slaying loadout as you dodge deadly attacks, leap from towering locations and take on hordes of hideous beasts and cunning boss monsters. Fedora or no fedora, you decide!”

There’s also an Overkill Edition available for purchase, if you need more Victor in your life.

Stuntman Ignition (Xbox 360/Xbox One Backward Compatible)

This racing classic from THQ joins the Xbox One backward compatibility lineup the same day it’ll be available with Games With Gold. It’s all about stunt driving at its best! Here’s what players can expect: “Plunge into the adrenaline-fueled role of a Hollywood stunt driver in Stuntman: Ignition, and master the most breathtaking, death-defying vehicle-based stunts ever filmed. As the newest stuntman in Hollywood, you must rise to stardom by combining reckless maneuvering with perfect execution to unlock big-budget blockbusters and lucrative commercial deals. Create movie magic in six uniquely themed films on 36 different stunt runs with over 25 vehicles, or take the action online to challenge rival stuntmen in the ultimate backlot showdown.” It’s available from October 1 through 15.

Hitman: Blood Money (Xbox 360/Xbox One Backward Compatible)

Last but certainly not least, from October 16-31, you’ll be able to check out Hitman: Blood Money before Hitman 2 arrives this November. It looks like it’ll be part of the backward compatible program as well. Here’s the description: “Hitman’s back, drawing you closer than ever into his deadly world where staying anonymous, being smart and totally ruthless are the key to a perfect execution. Lucrative contracts on the rich and powerful in high profile locations make killing for money good business. But when a rival agency enters the scene it’s war and only the best man will be left standing.“

You can sign up for Xbox Live Gold now on Xbox 360 and Xbox One.