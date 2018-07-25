Xbox Live Gold: $39 One Year Membership Deal Also Boosts Ultimate Game Sale Discounts

If you need to top up your Xbox Live membership, now is definitely the time to do it. Microsoft is currently offering a full year of Xbox Live Gold directly from this link for only $39. That’s a very rare $20 discount, which is as cheap as a 12-month Xbox Live membership gets. But it gets better.

Microsoft is also in the midst of their Ultimate Game Sale, which includes massive discounts of up to 67% on over 500 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles. However, Xbox Live Gold members are entitled to additional discounts on most of the games in the sale. Some of the games that are up for grabs include Sea of Thieves, FarCry 5, State of Decay 2, Fortnite Standard Founder’s Pack, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and many more. You can shop the entire Ultimate Game Sale lineup right here. Both sales are in their final week, so take advantage of them while you can.

If you aren’t on the Xbox Live Gold bandwagon yet, you can learn more about the perks below.

Xbox Live Gold Benefits and Features:

Xbox Live Gold is your ticket to the most exciting social entertainment network in the world on Xbox One and Xbox 360. With the most advanced multiplayer, free games, Games with Gold, and Deals with Gold, Xbox Live Gold is better than ever.

Twice a month, Xbox Live Gold members get exclusive access to a hand-selected collection of fan favorites, big hits, and bold new visions – for free.

A single Gold membership provides multiplayer access for everyone in your home. It’s the most advanced multiplayer experience you can get, and you can even receive multiplayer invites while you’re watching TV.

Experience the newest hits before they hit the street with access to exclusive Xbox betas.

As an Xbox Live Gold member, you get discounts on select content each week. With Deals with Gold, you can save up to 75% on games in the Xbox Store. With so much on sale each week, the savings can really add up.

