Xbox Live Gold Free Games for January 2022 Revealed

The “free” games Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting for January 2022 have been revealed. Like most months, January’s Games With Gold lineup includes two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games. Some Xbox fans were hoping the new year would lead to Xbox Series X|S games being given out, but it looks like subscribers may need to wait until 2023 to start getting “free” current-gen games.

As always, the lineup will be distributed in two stages. Two of the four games will be made available at the start of January, while the other two games will be made available on January 15. Meanwhile, one of the four games will be available all the way until February 15.

Below, you can read more about each game, find information how long each will be available for free, and peep a trailer highlighting the lineup. According to Xbox, the lineup of games adds up to $54 worth of savings, but this assumes you’re paying full price for each and every game.

NeuroVoider: “Set in a cybernetic world and featuring an original soundtrack from cyberpunk artist, Dan Terminus, battle through hordes of vigilante robots using endless combinations of nuclear-powered weapons. Play co-op with up to four of your friends or rampage alone in this hack ‘n’ slash twin-stick shooter RPG.”

Available January 1 to 31

Aground: “For humanity to survive and reach the stars, you’ll need to craft and build. Whether unlocking new technology, raising dragons, or launching into space, the sky is literally not the limit. Recover what was lost and rebuild everything!”

Available January 16 to February 15

Radiant Silvergun: “Restored by Treasure, the legendary vertical-shooter returns with the same shoot ’em up gameplay which made the original arcade version so famous. New additions, such as the “Ikaruga-style” shooting mode help elevate the fun in this fantastic shooter.”

Available January 1 to 15

Space Invaders Infinity Gene: “The game that defined video games for generations is back with a new twist. Play a total of 143 stages which evolve in both look and feel the more you play. Unlock new stages, new power ups, and new features, all to imaginatively stunning visuals.”

Available January 16 to 31

As always, once downloaded, the games are yours to keep and play as much or as little as you want, as long as you maintain an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. If your subscription, you will lose access to all games downloaded for “free” through it until you subscribe back up.

