Xbox Live Gold Surprises Subscribers With Free Xbox Exclusive

Xbox Live Gold has surprised subscribers with two free games, both of which are Xbox 360 games, and one of which is actually an Xbox exclusive. In addition to January’s free games, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can currently download Splosion Man for free, however, there are some hoops to jump through as the game is free through Xbox Live Gold Brazil. You don’t have to be in Brazil to download the game nor do you need another Xbox Live Gold subscription, but you will need to get an Xbox Live Gold account for the region.

Splosion Man — developed by Twisted Pixel Games and published by Xbox — debuted back in 2009 via Xbox Live Arcade and as an Xbox 360 exclusive. Upon release, it generated a very respectable 84 on Metacritic and to this day is widely held as one of the best Xbox Live Arcade games. Below, you can read more about it and check out a trailer for it as well:

Splosion Man: “You’ve sploded the rest, now splode the best. Splosion Man has a fifty level single-player campaign and a separate fifty level multiplayer cooperative campaign.”

This isn’t the only extra free game being dished out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Through the same trick, but via Xbox Live Gold South Korea, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download Dark Void for free. Dark Void is another Xbox 360 game, but developed by Airtight Games and published by Capcom. It was released a year after Splosion Man in 2010. Below, you can read more about it and peep a trailer as well:

Dark Void: “Step into ‘the Void’…. A sinister parallel world of hostile aliens, powerful weapons, and deep mystery…. Dark Void’s unique combination of jet-pack powered dog-fighting and ground-based combat brings a thrilling new dynamic to video gaming. Experience the seamless transition between flight and fight in this epic adventure from Capcom.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long either game is available for free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but it’s likely only until the end of the month.

