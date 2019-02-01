Xbox Live Server Issues Continue, Sign-In and Download Issues Reported

It’s been a very trying week for the folks over at Microsoft as Xbox Live issues continue to plague some players. The first wave of issues caused a total blackout of the services, whereas the next day seemed to focus on more download issues. Not it looks to be a mixture of the two, though not all Xbox One consoles seem to be affected.

Amidst the rising number of issues, the Xbox Support Twitter has officially provided an update on what’s going on:

If you’re running into errors attempting to sign in or access previously purchased content, our teams are aware and working to identify the cause. We’ll update here when we have more to provide. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 1, 2019

The first day of the outage, the issues seemed to have been resolved within a few short hours, whereas day two took a bit longer. Luckily, the team is aware of the service pikes and are actively working on a fix.

Story is developing …