Injustice 2, Layers Of Fear, And More Featured During Xbox Sale

The holidays are just around the corner and whether or not you’re searching for a gift to give, or just looking to score a sweet deal on a game you’ve had your eye on – there are tons of great deals going on right now. For the Xbox camp, it’s another week for the Xbox Deals With Gold, and this week’s sale offers are good until December 25th.
Xbox Deals With Gold is a timed sale for Xbox Live members. This week’s sales offers solid deals for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 members, including hit titles like Injustice 2, Layers, of Fear, Ultra Street Fighter, and more. With up to 80% in savings, it’s a great way to pass the time while saving a couple of bucks along the way.
Below are the deals for Xbox One owners:
- Anime: Gate of Memories – 75% off
- Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre – 50$% off
- BLEED – 50% off
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – 80% off
- Demon’s Crystals – 67% off
- Elite Dangerous Standard Edition – 60% off
- Elite Dangerous Commander Deluxe Edition – 50% off
- Elite Dangerous Season Pass – 40% off
- Hue – 80% off
- Injustice 2 Deluxe Edition – 50% off
- Ultimate Edition – 50% off
- Layers of Fear – 60% off
- Rock N Racing Bundle – 50% off
- Shadow Warrior – 70% off
- Shred It – 30% off
- Slain: Back From Hell – 67% off
- Sword Coast Legends – 60% off
- The Coma: Recut – 50% off
- The Legend of Korra – 75% off
- Transformers Devastation – 75% off
- Transformers Fall of Cybertron – 80% off
- Valley – 75% off
- Van Helsing Double Pack – 50% off
- Zenith – 75% off
- Zombie Vikings – 30%
Xbox 360 Deals:
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – 60% off
- Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark – 80% off
- Street Fighter IV – 30% off
- Transformers Dark of the Moon – 75% off
- Transformers Fall of Cybertron – 75% off
- Transformers War for Cybertron – 75% off
- Ultra Street Fighter IV – 50%
Remember that this Xbox Live sale is set to end on December 25th, so if anything strikes your fancy – grab it soon!