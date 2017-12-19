Injustice 2, Layers Of Fear, And More Featured During Xbox Sale

The holidays are just around the corner and whether or not you’re searching for a gift to give, or just looking to score a sweet deal on a game you’ve had your eye on – there are tons of great deals going on right now. For the Xbox camp, it’s another week for the Xbox Deals With Gold, and this week’s sale offers are good until December 25th.

Xbox Deals With Gold is a timed sale for Xbox Live members. This week’s sales offers solid deals for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 members, including hit titles like Injustice 2, Layers, of Fear, Ultra Street Fighter, and more. With up to 80% in savings, it’s a great way to pass the time while saving a couple of bucks along the way.

Below are the deals for Xbox One owners:

Anime: Gate of Memories – 75% off

Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre – 50$% off

BLEED – 50% off

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – 80% off

Demon’s Crystals – 67% off

Elite Dangerous Standard Edition – 60% off

Elite Dangerous Commander Deluxe Edition – 50% off Elite Dangerous Season Pass – 40% off

Hue – 80% off

Injustice 2 Deluxe Edition – 50% off Ultimate Edition – 50% off

Layers of Fear – 60% off

Rock N Racing Bundle – 50% off

Shadow Warrior – 70% off

Shred It – 30% off

Slain: Back From Hell – 67% off

Sword Coast Legends – 60% off

The Coma: Recut – 50% off

The Legend of Korra – 75% off

Transformers Devastation – 75% off

Transformers Fall of Cybertron – 80% off

Valley – 75% off

Van Helsing Double Pack – 50% off

Zenith – 75% off

Zombie Vikings – 30%

Xbox 360 Deals:

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – 60% off

Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark – 80% off

Street Fighter IV – 30% off

Transformers Dark of the Moon – 75% off

Transformers Fall of Cybertron – 75% off

Transformers War for Cybertron – 75% off

Ultra Street Fighter IV – 50%

Remember that this Xbox Live sale is set to end on December 25th, so if anything strikes your fancy – grab it soon!