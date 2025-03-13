Xbox Is Bringing Copilot AI Helper to Games

While consumers remain skeptical about all things associated with AI, technology companies have wasted no time incorporating it into just about everything. You can’t type out a paragraph in a Google Document without Gemini offering some “assistance,” and Microsoft’s Copilot is being similarly integrated into all of its products. Today, the company announced Copilot for Gaming, which will see the AI helper integrated into Xbox games. Microsoft’s vision for Copilot for Gaming is to have it help with things like recommendations that are personalized to the user, assistance with game setup, and recaps that remind the player what they were doing last time they played.

So far, the big idea behind Copilot for Gaming is in-game assistance. The idea is that players can use Copilot if they get stuck in a game. Fatima Kardar is Xbox’s corporate vice president of gaming AI, and in an episode of the Xbox Podcast, she offered some examples of how Copilot will be integrated. One example showed Minecraft, with the player asking Copilot what to do with wood in the game. Another example showed Overwatch, with the player asking for a character recommendation that fits with the team composition. Xbox has noted that these are “product concepts only,” so the actual implementation of Copilot for Gaming could be significantly different from what was showcased. According to Kardar, the goal is to integrate the option in a way that is both helpful and natural.

an example of copilot integrated into minecraft

“It’s not just about AI showing up to help you, it’s about AI showing up at the right moment,” said Kardar. “We really have to think about the experience we’ve built, it cannot be intrusive.”

Microsoft says that “player feedback is crucial” to ensuring that Copilot for Gaming becomes a beneficial tool. The company plans on testing this feature through the Xbox Insider Program, first through mobile devices, before offering it on additional platforms. Xbox Insiders could help to shape the program, and make it more efficient over time. Microsoft already seems to be aware of the potential hurdles, and the company’s blog post notes that it wants to make sure that “AI solutions developed are truly aligned with player needs and preferences and don’t disrupt your flow.”

Already, reception to the concept has been generally poor. News of the venture was shared on Bluesky by @Wario64, and gamers wasted no time sharing their thoughts. Some are hoping that there’s an option to disable Copilot on Xbox platforms, while others have derisively compared it to Clippy, the old Microsoft Office assistant. Some also pointed out that this is technology in search of a purpose, as players can get more accurate results through a search engine. Clearly, selling players on the concept of Copilot for Gaming is going to be a tall task, and Microsoft is going to have to work hard to disentangle the program from all of the negative associations that already surround AI.

