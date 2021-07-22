✖

Xbox’s Microsoft Flight Simulator has only been available on the PC since it launched, but next week, it’ll be playable on the Xbox Series X|S consoles for the first time. To give players a more immersive experience on the consoles and on the PC platform, too, if they’re still playing there, Microsoft is putting out some new accessories soon made specifically for the flight simulator game. The accessories come from a number of different creators including Turtle Beach and will be out either this year or next with one of the options available now.

The four controller options for Microsoft Flight Simulator showcased in a post on the Xbox Wire are the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight, the Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC, the Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X, and the Razer Turret. The last of those, the Razer Turret, is a keyboard that’s available now for $249.99 while the others are flight sticks expanded on to encompass all of your Microsoft Flight Simulator needs.

Today we are announcing new Microsoft Flight Sim accessories from our licensed partners including @TurtleBeach @flyhoneycomb @TMThrustmaster and @Razer to enhance your immersive console and PC experience https://t.co/HxBgkqqPM1 — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) July 22, 2021

Take the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight for example, a brand Xbox users will instantly recognize. This one won’t be available until Fall 2021 and will cost a hefty $349.95 when it’s here, but it’s got everything you need to play the game in a totally different way than if you had a controller or a mouse and keyboard.

“A true-to-life 180-degree yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provides precise, long-lasting control of any aircraft,” the post said. “The included modular throttle quadrant, with integrated trim wheel and custom lever, enables players to customize at-home aviators for an enhanced, realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircrafts. The VelocityOne Flight management display, and an authentic status indicator panel, offers real-time alerts and critical flight details so you can fly the skies with confidence.”

The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC and the Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X offer similar features with the latter being a new kit built for the Microsoft Flight Simulator experience on the new consoles. Honeycomb’s device won’t be out until next year while the Thrustmaster kit will be sold for $199.99 on July 27th, the same day that the game comes to consoles.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, too, so if you’re subscribed to that service, you’ll be able to check it out at no extra cost in just a couple of days.