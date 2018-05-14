Xbox One Bundle Sales Coming Soon, Including State of Decay 2

If you were looking to score a deal on a new Xbox system in time for Summer, you’re in luck! Microsoft has just revealed a new sale going on now giving gamers a few options to choose from regarding their play experience. Just in time for E3, as well, because you know there are going to be some amazing reveals in the coming months!

The first wave of sales kicks off on Sunday, May 13th, and will offer deals on the Xbox One, One S, and the all-powerful Xbox One X. According to Microsoft, “From May 13 to May 19, get $50 off all Xbox One S bundles for a limited time. Then the following week, from May 20 through May 26, you’ll get a $50 gift card when you purchase an Xbox One X from participating retailers!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a 1TB PUBG bundle for the Xbox One S that you can’t go wrong with, it’s the battle royale title that kicked off the genre in a big way! You too can go for that illusive chicken dinner and feel comfortable in knowing you’ve got a whopping 1 tera of memory to burn through for those free monthly titles that comes with Games With Gold.

Not looking to face off against that blue circle of death in PUBG? Maybe zombies are more your thing?

“Or pick up the Xbox One S Starter Bundle (1TB) that includes three months of Xbox Game Pass, giving you the chance to experience the newest Xbox exclusive in State of Decay 2 on May 22. State of Decay 2 puts you in charge of building a community full of unique characters, each with their own backstories and motivations, as you try to survive in the zombie apocalypse. In addition, State of Decay 2 features one of the most-requested features from the community: cross-platform, co-op multiplayer, where you and up to three of your friends can survive together on Xbox One or Windows 10 PC thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere.”

But don’t forget about the Xbox One X that boasts “the most powerful console on the market”!

“State of Decay 2 is Xbox One X Enhanced giving you higher resolutions, steadier framerates, and better effects. And when you buy an Xbox One X between May 20 and May 26 from participating retailers, you’ll get a $50 gift card, which you could choose to apply towards a copy of State of Decay 2 or any game of your choice.”

If you’re looking for a new system, now is a great time to buy! You can check out more of the amazing deals Microsoft is offering right here.