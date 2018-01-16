Xbox One Alpha Update Improves Guide and Adds Scheduled Themes

A new Alpha update for the Xbox One is now available that includes scheduled themes and other features and improvements.

The scheduled theme part of the update is one that’s been requested more than a few times by players, a system that allows them to set a schedule for their themes to cycle through. Aside from that, the improved guide that surprises players with a randomized Game Pass title should also prompt players to try out other games that they otherwise may have passed on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all of the changes included in the newest Xbox One Alpha update that’s now available to download for those involved in the Alpha Preview group of the Xbox Insider Program.

NEW FEATURES:

Scheduled Themes

You asked—we listened! We’re excited to announce that we’ve added the ability to put your themes on a schedule. In addition to choosing either the light or dark theme, you can now schedule a time to automatically switch between them. Simply follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings > Personalization > Theme & motion. Select Scheduled from the “System theme” dropdown. Select the times at which you want the light theme to start and end.

Guide Enhancements

A new icon will appear in the Guide. The Guide Game Pass Discovery Tile (the “Surprise me with a random Game Pass Game tile”), now shows in Guide.

FIXES:

Screenshots

Fixed an issue which sometimes caused screenshots to fail to display in Report a problem or on the console.

Party Chat

Party chat is now fixed to not crash when in the Guide.

KNOWN ISSUES:

My Games and Apps

When downloading and installing games the progress bar and the percentage complete are not in sync and show inaccurate data. The games and apps do install correctly.

Background Screenshots

Background screenshots are showing up as 4:3 format rather than 16:9

Guide/Home crashing

We are aware of the Guide and Home crashing and determined the root cause. A fix is being worked on. Workaround: In the interim please HARD Reboot (Hold the power button for ten seconds)the console to fix this issue.

System Update

You may encounter an E105 error when the console starts up after downloading the system update. Workaround: Select the Repair option, and the issue should resolve after rebooting the console.

Games Installation

Games that are installed fail to launch. Workaround: If the games are installed to an external drive please copy the game to the internal drive or attempt to delete the title and redownload to fix the launch error.

Display

We are investigating the inaccurate RGB colors that have been reported when displaying in 4K HDR mode when playing a UHD disc.

Tournaments

The left and right navigation for selecting date and time during Tournament creation is currently reversed when the console language is set to Arabic or Hebrew.

Left and right navigation in Tournament twists is reversed when the console language is set to Arabic or Hebrew.

Left and right navigation in the bracket view of Tournaments is reversed when the console language is set to Arabic or Hebrew

Avatars on Home