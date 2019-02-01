Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games – Complete List

One aspect of the Xbox One that many players love is the ability to play older games on the new system. When the backwards compatibility program was first unveiled back in 2015, many 360 owners were excited to know that the beloved games they already owned could be carried over into the new generation.

Each month the list continues to grow with popular franchises such as the Mass Effect Trilogy, Red Dead, Batman, Dragon Age, and more. With hundreds of titles available now on the list, and more continuously on the way, Xbox One users can continue to enjoy old favourites without having to switch between the two systems.

How it works is players can take their old 360 discs and put it into the Xbox One. The system will read it and update the title just like any other game. Unlike the PlayStation 4, you aren’t expected to re-pay for a game you already own. No longer have the disc or see an older title that you never picked up? A digital version of the game will be available for purchase in the Microsoft store.

This list also is updated as new titles are being added, so feel free to bookmark to know what’s new to this program!

(NOW INCLUDING ORIGINAL XBOX TITLES):

Xbox

Black

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (coming 4/17)

Breakdown (coming 4/17(

BloodRayne 2

Conker: Live and Reloaded (coming 4/17)

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead to Rights

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrorwind (coming 4/17)

Fuzion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Hunter: The Reckoning (coming 4/17)

Jade Empire (coming 4/17)

The King of Fighters Neowave

Ninja Gaiden Black

Panzer Dragoon Orta (coming 4/17)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction II

Sid Meier’s Pirates

SSX 3 (coming 4/17)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

0 Day Attack on Earth (Added October 27th)

3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation (added January 17)

Aegis Wing

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Aliens vs Predator

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Arkanoid Live

Army of Two

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed Liberation

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Asteroids & Deluxe

AstroPop

Aqua

Axel & Pixel

Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts

Banjo Tooie

Banjo Kazooie

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3

BattleBlock Theater

Battlestations: Midway

Battlestations: Pacific

Bayonetta

Beat’n Groovy

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Bloodforge

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Live: Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge

Brave

Brutal Legend

Bullet Soul

Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst

Bully: Scholarship Edition

The Bureau

Burnout Paradise

Burnout: Revenge

Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures

Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013

Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions

Cabela’s Survival: Shadows of Katmai

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Added September 28th)

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Carcassonne

Cars 2

Cars: Mater-National (added November 14th, 2017)

Castle Crashers

Castlestorm

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow HD — Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Catherine

The Cave

Centipede & Millipede

C hild of Light

hild of Light Civilization: Revolution

Clannad

Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars (added January 24)

Command and Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath (added January 24)

Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3 (added January 24)

Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3 Commander’s Challenge (added January 24)

Commanders: Attack of the Genos

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Condemned

Contra

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Crazy Taxi

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Crystal Quest

Crystal Defenders

Cyber Troopers Virtual On: Oratorio Tangram

Dante’s Inferno

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Darkness

Darkness II

Darksiders

Darksiders II

Daytona USA

de Blob 2

Deadfall Adventures (Added October 27th)

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deadly Premonition – (Added on November 2)

Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue

Defense Grid

Destroy All Humans

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut

Dig Dug

Dirt 3

Dirt Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Bolt

Disney Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Divinity II: The Dragon Knight

Domino Master

Doom

Doom II

Doom 3: BFG Edition

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon: Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age II

Dragon’s Lair

DuckTales Remastered

Duke Nukem: Forever

Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara

Dungeon Siege III

Driver: San Francisco (Added on January 16th)

E4: Every Extend Extra Extreme

Earthworm Jim HD

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Earth Defense Force 2017

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Encleverment Experiment

Earth Defense Force 2025

Escape Dead Island

F1 2014

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable II Pub Games

Fable III

Fable Heroes

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 2 (Added on January 16th)

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

Fight Night Champion (Added May 15th)

Fighting Vipers

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

Flock

Forza Horizon

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

Fuel

Full Spectrum Warrior

FunTown Mahjong

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter

Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

Gin Rummy

Girl Fight (Added on October 27th)

Goat Simulator (Added on October 12th)

Golden Axe

Go! Go! Break Steady

Golf: Tee It Up

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

GRID Autosport

Grid 2

Gripshift

Guardian Heroes

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

Gyruss

Half-Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax

Halo 3 (added September 21)

Halo 3 ODST (added September 21)

Halo 4 (added September 21)

Halo Anniversary Edition (added September 21)

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Blood Money (added on March 6th, 2018)

Hydro Thunder

I Am Alive

Ikaruga

Ilomilo

Injustice: Gods Among Us + disc-only Ultimate Edition

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Jewel Quest (added November 14, 2017)

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

Juju

Jurassic Park: The Game

Just Cause

Just Cause 2

Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2

Killer Is Dead

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

The King of Fighters ’98

The King of Fighters 2002

KOF Sky Stage

Lara Croft

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

Lego Batman

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (added 1/31)

Lego Indiana Jones

Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

Lego Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (added on March 6th, 2017)

Limbo

Lode Runner

Lost Odyssey

Lumines Live!

Luxor 2

Mad Tracks

Mafia II

Magic: The Gathering 2012

Marlon Briggs and the Mask of Death

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath, and Beyond

The Maw

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Metal Gear Solid 2

Metal Gear Solid 3

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Midway Arcade Origins

Midnight Club Los Angeles

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness

Mirror’s Edge

Missile Command

Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island: SE

Monkey Island 2: SE

Monopoly Deal

Moon Diver

Motocross Madness

Ms. Splosion Man

Ms Pac-Man

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

Mutant Storm Reloaded (Added on October 27th)

MX vs. ATV Reflex

MX Unleashed

N+

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition

Neogeo Battle Coliseum

Nights Into Dreams

Of Orcs and Men

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

The Orange Box

Outland

Overlord

Overlord II

Pac-Man

Pac-Man C.E

Pac-Man CE DX+

Pac-Man Museum

Peggle

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Persona 4 Arena

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Planets Under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Poker Smash

Port Royale 3 (Added 1/31)

Portal: Still Alive

Portal 2

Prey

Prince of Persia

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest: Galactrix

QIX++ Puzzlegeddon

Rage

Raiden IV

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman: Raving Rabbids

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Armageddon

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

RoboBlitz

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

Rocket Knight

R-Type Dimensions

Rumble Roses XX (added 9/11)

Runner 2

R.U.S.E

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Saints Row II

Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row IV

Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

ScreamRide

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl

Sensible World of Soccer

Shadow Assault/Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadowrun

Shadows of the Damned

Shank 2

Shinobi

Shred Nebula

Shotest Shogi

Silent Hill: Downpour

Sina Mora

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Skydive

Slender: The Arrival

Small Arms

Sniper Elite 2

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic The Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II

Sonic Unleashed

Soulcalibur

Soulcalibur II

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Ark

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunky

The Splatters

Splinter Cell: Conviction

Split/Second

Splosion Man

SSX

Stacking

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Steins; Gate 比翼恋理のだーりん (Japan only)

Steins; Gate (オリジナル版) (Japan only)

Steins; Gate 線形拘束のフェノグラム (Japan-only, requires game disc)

Strania

Street Fighter IV

Stuntman: Ignition

Super Contra

Super Meat Boy

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition

Supreme Commander 2

Syberia

Tecmo Bowl Throwback

Tekken 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold ‘Em

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X

Tom Clancy’s End War

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Tomb Raider: Legend

Tomb Raider: Underworld

Torchlight

Tour de France 2009

Tour de France 2011

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Toy Story 3

Toybox Turbos

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Trials HD

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution

Tropico 4

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow

Vanquish

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series

The Walking Dead: Season 2 – A Telltale Games Series

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Wolfenstein 3D

World Puzzle

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Yosumin Live

Zone of the Enders HD Collection (added 9/11)

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!

