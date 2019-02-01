Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games – Complete List

One aspect of the Xbox One that many players love is the ability to play older games on the new system. When the backwards compatibility program was first unveiled back in 2015, many 360 owners were excited to know that the beloved games they already owned could be carried over into the new generation.
Each month the list continues to grow with popular franchises such as the Mass Effect Trilogy, Red Dead, Batman, Dragon Age, and more. With hundreds of titles available now on the list, and more continuously on the way, Xbox One users can continue to enjoy old favourites without having to switch between the two systems.
Videos by ComicBook.com
How it works is players can take their old 360 discs and put it into the Xbox One. The system will read it and update the title just like any other game. Unlike the PlayStation 4, you aren’t expected to re-pay for a game you already own. No longer have the disc or see an older title that you never picked up? A digital version of the game will be available for purchase in the Microsoft store.
This list also is updated as new titles are being added, so feel free to bookmark to know what’s new to this program!
(NOW INCLUDING ORIGINAL XBOX TITLES):
Xbox
- Black
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper (coming 4/17)
- Breakdown (coming 4/17(
- BloodRayne 2
- Conker: Live and Reloaded (coming 4/17)
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Dead to Rights
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrorwind (coming 4/17)
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- Hunter: The Reckoning (coming 4/17)
- Jade Empire (coming 4/17)
- The King of Fighters Neowave
- Ninja Gaiden Black
- Panzer Dragoon Orta (coming 4/17)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Psychonauts
- Red Faction II
- Sid Meier’s Pirates
- SSX 3 (coming 4/17)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Full List of Games 1 of 3
- 0 Day Attack on Earth (Added October 27th)
- 3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation (added January 17)
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Aliens vs Predator
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Arkanoid Live
- Army of Two
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- AstroPop
- Aqua
- Axel & Pixel
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts
- Banjo Tooie
- Banjo Kazooie
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 3
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlestations: Midway
- Battlestations: Pacific
- Bayonetta
- Beat’n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Bloodforge
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Live: Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Brave
- Brutal Legend
- Bullet Soul
- Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- The Bureau
- Burnout Paradise
- Burnout: Revenge
- Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
- Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
- Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
- Cabela’s Survival: Shadows of Katmai
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Added September 28th)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2
- Cars: Mater-National (added November 14th, 2017)
- Castle Crashers
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow HD — Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- The Cave
- Centipede & Millipede
- Child of Light
- Civilization: Revolution
- Clannad
- Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars (added January 24)
- Command and Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath (added January 24)
- Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3 (added January 24)
- Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3 Commander’s Challenge (added January 24)
- Commanders: Attack of the Genos
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Condemned
- Contra
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Crazy Taxi
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Crystal Quest
- Crystal Defenders
- Cyber Troopers Virtual On: Oratorio Tangram
- Dante’s Inferno
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- Darkness
- Darkness II
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- Daytona USA
- de Blob 2
- Deadfall Adventures (Added October 27th)
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Deadly Premonition – (Added on November 2)
- Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue
- Defense Grid
- Destroy All Humans
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut
- Dig Dug
- Dirt 3
- Dirt Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Bolt
- Disney Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Divinity II: The Dragon Knight
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon: Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon’s Lair
- DuckTales Remastered
- Duke Nukem: Forever
- Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dungeon Siege III
- Driver: San Francisco (Added on January 16th)
- E4: Every Extend Extra Extreme
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Earth Defense Force 2017
Full List of Games 2 of 3
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Encleverment Experiment
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Escape Dead Island
- F1 2014
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable II Pub Games
- Fable III
- Fable Heroes
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 2 (Added on January 16th)
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- Fight Night Champion (Added May 15th)
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Flock
- Forza Horizon
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- Fuel
- Full Spectrum Warrior
- FunTown Mahjong
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter
- Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
- Gin Rummy
- Girl Fight (Added on October 27th)
- Goat Simulator (Added on October 12th)
- Golden Axe
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Golf: Tee It Up
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- GRID Autosport
- Grid 2
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- Gyruss
- Half-Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax
- Halo 3 (added September 21)
- Halo 3 ODST (added September 21)
- Halo 4 (added September 21)
- Halo Anniversary Edition (added September 21)
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harms Way
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money (added on March 6th, 2018)
- Hydro Thunder
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- Ilomilo
- Injustice: Gods Among Us + disc-only Ultimate Edition
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Jewel Quest (added November 14, 2017)
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Juju
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer Is Dead
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- The King of Fighters ’98
- The King of Fighters 2002
- KOF Sky Stage
- Lara Croft
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Lego Batman
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (added 1/31)
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Lego Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Full List of Games 3 of 3
- Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (added on March 6th, 2017)
- Limbo
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lumines Live!
- Luxor 2
- Mad Tracks
- Mafia II
- Magic: The Gathering 2012
- Marlon Briggs and the Mask of Death
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath, and Beyond
- The Maw
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Metal Gear Solid 2
- Metal Gear Solid 3
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Midnight Club Los Angeles
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror’s Edge
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: SE
- Monkey Island 2: SE
- Monopoly Deal
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Ms Pac-Man
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- Mutant Storm Reloaded (Added on October 27th)
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- MX Unleashed
- N+
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- Neogeo Battle Coliseum
- Nights Into Dreams
- Of Orcs and Men
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- The Orange Box
- Outland
- Overlord
- Overlord II
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man C.E
- Pac-Man CE DX+
- Pac-Man Museum
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 4 Arena
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets Under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Poker Smash
- Port Royale 3 (Added 1/31)
- Portal: Still Alive
- Portal 2
- Prey
- Prince of Persia
- Pure
- Putty Squad
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest: Galactrix
- QIX++ Puzzlegeddon
- Rage
- Raiden IV
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman: Raving Rabbids
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- RoboBlitz
- Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis
- Rocket Knight
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rumble Roses XX (added 9/11)
- Runner 2
- R.U.S.E
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
- Saints Row II
- Saints Row: The Third
- Saints Row IV
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Samurai Shodown II
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- ScreamRide
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
- Sensible World of Soccer
- Shadow Assault/Tenchu
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shank 2
- Shinobi
- Shred Nebula
- Shotest Shogi
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Sina Mora
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive
- Slender: The Arrival
- Small Arms
- Sniper Elite 2
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic The Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II
- Sonic Unleashed
- Soulcalibur
- Soulcalibur II
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunky
- The Splatters
- Splinter Cell: Conviction
- Split/Second
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars Republic Commando
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Steins; Gate 比翼恋理のだーりん (Japan only)
- Steins; Gate (オリジナル版) (Japan only)
- Steins; Gate 線形拘束のフェノグラム (Japan-only, requires game disc)
- Strania
- Street Fighter IV
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Super Contra
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Tecmo Bowl Throwback
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold ‘Em
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift
- Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X
- Tom Clancy’s End War
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Toybox Turbos
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Trials HD
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Tropico 4
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Undertow
- Vanquish
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series
- The Walking Dead: Season 2 – A Telltale Games Series
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Wolfenstein 3D
- World Puzzle
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- Yosumin Live
- Zone of the Enders HD Collection (added 9/11)
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!