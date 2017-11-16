Xbox One Black Friday Deals Are Starting To Go Live, And They’re Scorchers

Earlier this month, Microsoft solidified its plans for Black Friday, announcing not only a number of killer deals to be offered in its Microsoft Stores, but also a handful of digital game markdowns, which will kick off starting tomorrow.

Actually, make that today. Our Twitter friend Wario64 has recently spotted a number of deals that are already going live over on the Xbox Live Marketplace, and even though this is just a small portion of the bargains we’re likely to see (we haven’t even seen any Xbox 360 markdowns yet), some of these are really impressive.

Check out the list below, and then head over to the Marketplace to pick these games up! (Keep in mind these deals are for Xbox Live Gold members, unless indicated otherwise.)

Rocket League- $10

Final Fantasy XV- $20

Final Fantasy XV: Premium Edition- $30

Forza Horizon 3- $25

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $15

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst- $5

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection- $20

The Evil Within- $6.50

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2- $18

Tokyo 42- $10

The Sexy Brutale- $10

The Banner Saga- $6

The Banner Saga 2- $10

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition- $20 (several side chapters are on sale too)

Sunset Overdrive- $7.50

The Evil Within 2- $30

Wolfenstein Two Pack (includes The New Order and The Old Blood)- $15

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite- $40.19

Little Nightmares- $11.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience- $19.49

Mass Effect- $4.99

Catherine- $4.99

Prey- $20

Thumper- $13.99

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $4.50

The Disney Afternoon Collection- $8

Tekken 7- $35.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $40.19

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $41.99

Overwatch GOTY Edition- $30

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $30

We’ll give you the lowdown on even more deals when the sale officially goes live a little later tonight. But thus far, some of these games are looking like absolute steals. Wolfenstein II for $30? The Evil Within 2 for $30? Origins for just around $40? And don’t tell me that Sunset Overdrive isn’t worth going after for the price of a fast food lunch.

Don’t forget you can also get your first month of Xbox Live Gold right now for $1, so you won’t have to miss out on these bargains. While you’re at it, drop $1 on the Xbox Game Pass and get access to hundreds of games. Instant game library!