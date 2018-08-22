Every Xbox One Bundle Announced at Gamescom

Microsoft unveiled several different Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles Tuesday at Gamescom 2018 that feature themes from cross-platform and exclusive games.

The latest episode of Inside Xbox was held at the Germany-based convention today with Xbox’s Major Nelson and a host of guests revealing trailers, announcements, and new products to look forward to. Some of those were Xbox One and Xbox One X bundles – in fact, quite a few of them were. Microsoft shared news of seven bundles with themes from four different games, four of the bundles for the Xbox One X and two for the Xbox One S.

To watch the full episode of Inside Xbox that showed much more than the new bundles, you can watch the full episode above. Below you’ll find all of the bundles that were unveiled along with some up-close looks at the products.

Battlefield V Xbox One S, X, and Gold Rush Special Edition

Bundle reinforcements inbound! Check out the Battlefield V Xbox One S and X bundles, PLUS the Special Edition ‘Gold Rush’ Xbox One X bundle: https://t.co/8Dx3yCjKHp #XboxGC pic.twitter.com/CwHF6HfIQF — Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2018

One of the big products that Microsoft touted during Inside Xbox was the Battlefield V bundles for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X as well as another option called the Gold Rush Special Edition.

The first comes with a standard white Xbox One S console with 1TB of storage, a controller, and the game itself for $299. An Xbox One X version of the same bundle is also available to preorder now with the same contents albeit with a black Xbox One X console and a controller for $499.

Rounding out the first of the three bundles is the Gold Rush Special Edition that offers a different version of the Xbox One X console. The bundle that’s seen here has a different color scheme for the console with the standard controller included. It comes with the game alongside Battlefield 1943 and a one-month subscription to EA Access.

Fallout 76 Xbox One X

If this doesn’t get you to leave the vault—nothing will.

The Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundle is coming soon: https://t.co/NkdSQ86vhe pic.twitter.com/hnzH8PUZos — Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2018

Teaming up with Bethesda, the Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundle is Microsoft’s product that comes with the game itself, a 1TB Xbox One X, and a controller. It’s priced at $499, and it’s expected to be released on November 16, two days after the next Fallout game itself is released. Neither the console itself nor the Xbox One X controller are changed in any way to exhibit the Fallout theme though, so expect to get the standard black console and controller with the product.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X

Save the world from the Mayan apocalypse with the Xbox One X Shadow of the Tomb Raider Bundle. https://t.co/eSBEukQg2W #XboxGC pic.twitter.com/oi9iReBB03 — Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2018

Just as it’s done in the past with Tomb Raider games, Microsoft is releasing a console bundle for the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider game. Square Enix’s next take on Lara Croft’s adventure will be wrapped into an Xbox One X bundle that includes the same contents as the Fallout 76 one while subbing out Bethesda’s game for the next Tomb Raider. This bundle’s also priced at $499 and will be available on September 14.

Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One S and X

Introducing the Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One S and X bundles. Everything you need to joyride across Britain in one handy box. ? https://t.co/1qspn6KLvA #XboxGC pic.twitter.com/4Eo0B2gtJj — Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2018

Sticking to the Xbox One X trend while also giving something for non-X buyers to look forward to, the bundles for Forza Horizon 4 come in two different forms. The first is the Xbox One S bundle that’s priced at $299 and is linked above while the second is the upgraded Xbox One X bundle that’s found here. Buying the Xbox One X version will also cost $499, and each bundle ships with the game, controller, and the respective console on October 2.