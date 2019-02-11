New Special “Sport Red” Xbox One Controller Coming Soon

Microsoft has revealed a brand-new Xbox One controller that will have lovers of the color red in heaven.

This week Xbox’s official Twitter page unveiled a brand-new Xbox One controller, dubbed “Sport Red,” that will be releasing soon. More specifically, the special red-everything controller will release on March 5. Pre-orders are available now.

Microsoft provides the following product description for the controller:

“Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport Red Special Edition, featuring a vibrant red design with metallic accents and rubberized diamond grip for enhanced comfort. Enjoy custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.”

Like all Xbox One controllers, all three current Xbox console platforms will be supported as well as PCs.

The controller is currently available to pre-order via the Microsoft store. It will cost you $69.99 USD, and comes with free shipping.

Personally, I think the PS4 currently has a monopoly on the best controller color designs, though this one is sure right up there with some of the best PS4 controllers. I don’t even like the color red that much, which is how I know the designers over at Xbox really nailed this one.

And it seems the general consensus agrees with me:

This Xbox One controller looks bloodie cool. — Pokémon Let’s GO! Buneary (@TerryTheBuneary) February 6, 2019

Okay so my birthday is in like 5 months who wants to buy me one — Valravn🔜BassCanyon/PAXWest (@Valravn0) February 6, 2019

This is awsome gonna be my main controller — Baby Diapers 65 (@65Diapers) February 8, 2019

Beautiful, can’t wait to have it on a Xbox night #Xbox — Soqqle Gaming (@soqqlegaming) February 6, 2019

That said, $70 is a bit pricey for a controller, even a cool one like this. Controllers never go on sale with deep discounts, but they do go on sale, typically around Black Friday and Christmas. In other words, it may be best to hold off on pulling the trigger on this for now. After all, $70 buys you a brand-new AAA game and a $10 indie.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Hot or not?

