Microsoft Previews Xbox One Dashboard Update Releasing Next Month

The Xbox One‘s dashboard is being updated once again with the latest changes coming to all Xbox One owners in February. If you’re part of certain groups within the Xbox Insiders program though, you won’t have to wait that long to see what’s changing. Microsoft previewed some of the updated features this week and confirmed that those within the Xbox Insiders program will get to test out the new dashboard first before its public release next month.

February’s Insider Update will treat Xbox Insiders to the dashboard changes first, Microsoft said, but the public release is definitely happening next month. Microsoft detailed some of the changes Xbox One users will find in the update including the removal of Twists from the top of the menus. Instead of seeing those as you typically would, you’ll soon find rows for popular categories like Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, and the Microsoft Store.

“With the February Insider Update (#2002) we are rolling out the new, streamlined Xbox One Home interface for all Xbox Insiders ahead of its full public release next month!” Microsoft said. “Your feedback since beginning testing of these Home improvements has proven invaluable to building an experience that feels more responsive, keeps your favorite content front and center, and gets you into your gaming experiences faster than ever. With the new Home experience, we’ve removed the Twists from the top in favor of dedicated rows for Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, Xbox Community, and Microsoft Store with the added flexibility to add or remove rows for a customized experience.”

Get ready, #XboxInsiders! We’ve got big things planned for the #XboxOne update in February 2020. 🎮💚 Learn more here: https://t.co/ad0s6GsC8f — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) January 30, 2020

The image in the tweet above gives a taste of what those changes will look like for those who are aren’t in the Xbox Insider program and therefore won’t see the features in action until sometime in February.

Other changes are also included in the February Insider Update that affect things other than the dashboard. Users will be able to send images in conversations and will be able to download individual titles included in larger bundles through Xbox Game Pass, and you’ll notice that the My Games & Apps UI has been updated as well.

“With the February Insider Update, we’re bringing you more ways to keep My Games & Apps organized!” Microsoft continued. “As we recently disclosed, you will now find content grouping for easier navigation and access to your games and apps, as well as labels for trials and demos, and a streamlined settings experience to simplify how you interact with your gaming collection.”

Look for a public release of Microsoft’s previewed update in February to change these feature and more.