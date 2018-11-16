Xbox Boss Promises ‘A Lot to Share’ At E3 2019 Following PlayStation Pulling Out

Yesterday out of left field, PlayStation announced that it would be skipping E3 next year for the first time in the trade show’s 24-year history.

However, while PlayStation will be skipping the industry’s biggest event, others won’t be, including space rivals Microsoft.

And according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, not only will be Xbox be at the show, but it has “a lot to share.”

“A lot to share with fans at E3 2019,” wrote Spencer on Twitter. “Always a high point of the year to witness the industry’s creativity and the energy of the community.

With PlayStation’s absence, the show will be for Xbox to steal. While Ubisoft, EA, and other third-parties will also revel in not having to compete with the industry’s juggernaut for headlines, it will be Microsoft who will have the most to gain by PlayStation not being at the show.

Nintendo has had a smaller presence at the show in recent years — it doesn’t even have a proper press conference — but Xbox has been a big driver of the show since its first appearance. Further, after PlayStation’s more relaxed take on E3 2018, many applauded Microsoft for having the best conference of the show. And it looks like it’s only going to build on that momentum.

Beyond just Xbox likely to benefit from PlayStation playing hookey, specific games might also roister at not having to go up against any first-party PlayStation exclusives. More specifically, Halo Infinite and Gears 5 could now be poised to have massive shows as the biggest games at E3 2019.

Whether Xbox or anybody else will be able to help fill the massive void left behind by PlayStation, remains to be seen. But I’m sure Phil Spencer and others are excited at the opportunity to potentially steal the show?

Anyway, what do you think of PlayStation skipping E3 2019. Is this a big win for Microsoft. Leave a comment or send something my way on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.