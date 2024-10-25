Xbox One Exclusive Just Stealth Released 11 Years Later

Xbox One has a new console exclusive following an unexpected and surprise release on the console. The game is playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but only via backward compatibility. A native Xbox Series X|S version of the game has not been released. Only an Xbox One version, and this is the only console version of the game in existence. The mystery game came to PC, and never came to any other platform until today when it stealth released on Xbox One, giving the console what will no doubt end up being its final exclusive game.

The game in question hails from 2016, a year headlined by games like Overwatch, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Inside, Pokemon Go, Persona 5, Dark Souls III, Battlefield 1, DOOM, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine, The Witness, Superhot, The Last Guardian, Firewatch, Final Fantasy 15, Hitman, Dishonored 2, and Titanfall 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was a decent year for game releases. And of course there were many other games than just these, including some notable ones. One of the big Steam releases of 2016, for example, was Starbound, the debut game from developer Chucklefish. Eight years later, and millions of copies sold later, Starbound is now on Xbox One after being previously available in a playtest form via the Xbox Insider app back in August.

The popular action-adventure game — which boasts an 81 on Metacritic, and even better user reviews on Steam — is presumably coming to other consoles, but right now it is an Xbox One console exclusive, available for $14.99.

“You’ve fled your home, only to find yourself lost in space with a damaged ship. Your only option is to beam down to the planet below and gather the resources you need to repair your ship and set off to explore the vast, infinite universe,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it.

Those interested in checking out Starbound, should prepare to put in at least 25 hours to mainline the game. If you add side content to this, the game is more like 60 hours long. Meanwhile, completionists will need an extra 100 hours on top of this. In other words, it is a pretty meaty game, especially for its $14.99 price point.

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals as it all pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass — click here.