Popular Sports Game is Free-To-Play on Xbox One This Weekend

This weekend, Xbox One players can play a game for free they usually would have to pay for. More specifically, this weekend, Xbox One players can play NHL 20 for free. There’s absolutely no strings attached, but there is a catch. You have to be a Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to play the game for free. If you don’t have either of these, well, then no free-to-play weekend for you.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out this isn’t anything but a free trial. In other words, it’s not a free download. After the weekend, you won’t retain the game, and you will need to purchase it to continue playing. That said, your progress will carry over if you do decide to cop the game, which will be on sale to accompany it being a part of Xbox’s Free Play Days event.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, play @EASPORTSNHL 20 for free with this weekend’s Free Play Days event https://t.co/MOgjbGurze https://t.co/nyrB0Z6mCl — 🅻🅰🆁🆁🆈 ☁ 🅷🆁🆈🅱 (@majornelson) October 3, 2019

“In NHL 20, your favorite NHL stars now look and feel more authentic with new Signature Shots and over 45 new shot types that make every attack a threat,” reads an official pitch of the game. “A new broadcast package celebrates your biggest plays as you take on all-new game modes, including the new winner-take-all Eliminator mode where you play solo or team up with friends to take down the competition.”

As you may know, Xbox has been running many free-to-play weekends like this for awhile now. Free Play Days events don’t happen every weekend, but they do happen pretty often, making them a great perk of being a Xbox Live Gold subscriber, which is needed, because the Games with Gold titles have been pretty poor this year, especially compared to the free games with PlayStation Plus.

For more news, media, and information on Xbox One, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the Xbox One release date for a critically-acclaimed game has been revealed.