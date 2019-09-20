Three Big Xbox One Games Are Free-To-Play For Limited Time

Not one, not two, but three different Xbox One games are now free-to-play for a limited time, or, more specifically, are free-to-play for this weekend as part of Xbox‘s Free Play Days promotion. So, if you’re not too busy playing Gears 5, you have some new games you can check out these next couple of days. The games in question are Dead By Daylight: Special Edition, Just Cause 4, and TerraTech, all which are quite notable releases. Best yet, if you enjoy any of the games, you can cop all three on the cheap, because all three are on sale to accompany the Free Play Days event.

It’s important to note the trio of games are only free-to-play, not free-to-download. This means after this weekend, you won’t own them anymore, and the only way you can play them is by buying them. In other words, Xbox is essentially offering trials for the three titles. It’s also important to point out that Xbox Live Gold is required. If you aren’t a Xbox Live Gold member, the offer isn’t available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, play Dead By Daylight: Special Edition, Just Cause 4, and TerraTech for free with this weekend’s Free Play Days Event + each title is on sale https://t.co/TpbmiX11gS pic.twitter.com/hjAL6sanWg — 🅻🅰🆁🆁🆈 ☁ 🅷🆁🆈🅱 (@majornelson) September 19, 2019

That said, if you do decide to cop any of the games, you will be happy to know Dead By Daylight will be 50 percent off, meaning it will be just $15. Meanwhile, Just Cause 4 is 67 percent of, which knocks it down to $20. And lastly, TerraTech will be available for $11. At the moment it’s a bit unclear if your progress carries over, but you’d assume it does. Microsoft does note though that players will keep the achievements earned during the trial periods.

Anyway, for more information on the the Free Play Days event and the three featured games, click here. Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, media, and information pertaining to the Xbox One, be sure to peep all of our previous and comprehensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.