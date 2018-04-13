Xbox One Free Play Weekend: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Halo 5

For Xbox Live members, two phenomenal titles are completely free to play this weekend with the Gold membership. Microsoft has announced that both The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Halo 5: Guardians are both free for a limited time.

From 12:01 a.m. PDT on Thursday, April 12, through 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, April 15, Xbox Live Gold members can check out Skyrim Special Edition for free. Not only is it the base title itself, but the free weekend also applies to all add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

If for some reason you haven’t had a chance to check out the renowned RPG experience from Bethesda yet and you liked the free trial, Skyrim Special Edition is also available for 50% for a limited time.

Halo 5: Guardians is also available to try out for free this weekend, just in time for the Halo World Championship Finals. For fans of the iconic shooter franchise with Microsoft’s beloved Masterchief, it’s the perfect chance to try out the latest title if you haven’t yet already. To learn more about both games before diving right in:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Live another life, in another world

Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before.

All new graphics and gameplay engine

Skyrim’s new game engine brings to life a complete virtual world with rolling clouds, rugged mountains, bustling cities, lush fields, and ancient dungeons.

You are what you play

Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The new character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions.

Dragons return

Battle ancient dragons like you’ve never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself.

Halo 5: Guardians

“A mysterious and unstoppable force threatens the galaxy, the Master Chief is missing and his loyalty questioned. Experience the most dramatic Halo story to date in a 4-player cooperative epic that spans three worlds. Challenge friends and rivals in new multiplayer modes: Warzone, massive 24-player battles, and Arena, pure 4-vs-4 competitive combat.”