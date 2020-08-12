Best-Selling Xbox One Exclusive Game Being Removed From Sale Very Soon

✖

A critically-acclaimed and best-selling Xbox One exclusive game is being delisted and removed from sale soon. Recently, we reported that it looked like Forza Horizon 3 was being removed from sale. Fast-forward a bit and now the official Forza Horizon series Twitter account has confirmed that this indeed happening.

Taking to the social media site, developer Playground Games confirmed the suspicions that the entire series and its DLC being put on a big sale was a sign that was it being delisted. According to the developer, the game is entering the "End of Life" phase. This means soon it and its DLC will no longer be available to purchase from the Microsoft Store. However, for now, features like multiplayer and online services will remain. So, if you own the game, or buy it before it's delisted, you will still be able to enjoy it as advertised.

Playground Games notes that once the sale for the game and its DLC ends, the game will be pulled. In other words, if you want Forza Horizon 3 in your library, be sure to cop it before September 27.

When a game reaches "End of Life", that means it and its DLC will no longer be available for purchase in the Microsoft Store. However, features like multiplayer and online services will still be accessible for those that own the game. — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) August 11, 2020

What information Playground Games doesn't divulge is why the game is being removed from digital sale, but it's presumably due to licensing issues, which has caused quite a few games to be removed from digital sale recently.

That said, while the game is being removed from digital sale, it will continue to be available at retail, but it's going to be hard to find a copy of the game that isn't used. At this point, Microsoft is done printing the game onto discs.

